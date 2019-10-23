Cal Men Hold Steady; Florida Women Leap to #1

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.

The first regular-season CSCAA dual-meet poll of the 2019-2020 NCAA Division I swimming & diving season has been released and both the men’s and women’s rankings have seen significant changes.

On the men’s side, while the top 3 of Cal, Texas, and NC State remain the same, with the first big shakeup coming from a rapid rise by the Missouri Tigers. That program, under the leadership this year of new head coach Andy Grevers, has been the topic of a lot of discussion as a result of their decision to suit up for every meet in the 2019-2020 NCAA season. But they also turned heads with a 190.5-109.5 trouncing of the Florida men in their first dual meet of the season. The loss slid Florida from 7th to 9th in the rankings.

Other big men’s movers to the positive are Texas A&M, who moved from 11 to 7 after sliding past the then-#5 Ohio State men; and the Tennessee men, who jumped from #16 to #10 after a 32-point victory over then#4 Virginia. That loss dropped Virgini all the way to #13.

Kentucky (#17) and Minnesota (#25) both moved into the men’s rankings for the first time this season.

On the women’s side of the pool, there’s a new #1 as the Florida Gators have faulted ahead of the defending NCAA Champion Stanford Cardinal after a few convincing early-season wins. The 5-0 Gators took victories over both then-#18 Minnesota (202-97) and then-#6 Missouri (176-124) since the last polls were released. In total, the Florida women have outscored their first 5 opponents by a combined 995.5-491.5. Things don’t get any easier for the Gators moving forward: their next two dual meets are against #12 Georgia and #20 Florida State.

Tennessee also jumped in the rankings, from 15 to 3 after beating Virginia; so too did Auburn from 13 to 6. Auburn hasn’t had any really significant dual meets yet, but did place 2nd at the elite SMU Classic meet.

Meanwhile, the Indiana women had the biggest drop, falling from #9 to #18 in the latest polls. They opened their season by losing to Kentucky 161-39 and beating Notre Dame 172-128. The Hoosier women now sit one spot ahead of poll newcomers Akron. The Zips’ only intercollegiate dual meet so far this season was a 186-114 win over Miami University, but some strong swims at the Akron Zips Classic last weekend (including a 53.06 in the 100 fly, 1:57.55 in the 200 fly, and 22.84 in the 50 free from Paulina Nogaj) was enough to impress the voters.

The Northwestern women also made their poll debut for the season, jumping all the way to 15th. While they don’t have any big dual meet wins yet, they were 3rd at the SMU Classic behind only Louisville and Auburn. Between a nation-leading 400 IM time from Calypso Sheridan and a handful of school records (including from Sheridan in the 200 back in 1:56.57), the Wildcats did enough to impress voters.

Note that these CSCAA dual meet polls are intended to be reactive to team’s dual meet results, rather than a predictor of end-of-season rankings at the NCAA Championships.

Division I Men Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 California 249 2 2 Texas 241 3 3 NC State 228 4 13 Missouri 213 5 6 Indiana 213 6 8 Michigan 185 7 11 Texas A&M 181 8 5 Ohio State 167 9 7 Florida 166 10 16 Tennessee 165 11 9 Louisville 157 12 10 Stanford 145 13 4 Virginia 144 14 15 Georgia 104 15 17 Florida State 98 16 14 Arizona State 95 17 NR Kentucky 91 18 12 Notre Dame 90 19 18 Arizona 78 20 25 Auburn 47 21 20 Alabama 42 22 23 Southern California 36 23 19 Iowa 25 24 22 Virginia Tech 18 25 NR Minnesota 16 Also Receiving Votes: Penn State (13), Wisconsin (12), Georgia Tech (11), Pittsburgh/Duke (10)

Division I Women Rank Previous Team Points 1 10 Florida 315 2 1 Stanford 307 3 15 Tennessee 293 4 2 Virginia 279 5 3 California 267 6 13 Auburn 254 7 4 NC State 244 8 5 Texas 228 9 6 Missouri 223 10 7 Southern California 222 11 11 Michigan 190 12 8 Georgia 188 13 21 Louisville 185 14 19 Kentucky 151 15 NR Northwestern 141 16 12 Texas A&M 121 17 22 Duke 109 18 9 Indiana 92 19 NR Akron 84 20 24 Florida State 68 21 17 Alabama 66 22 18 Minnesota 64 23 16 Notre Dame 53 24 14 Ohio State 46 25 25 Arizona State 17 Also Receiving Votes: North Carolina (12), Louisiana State (6)