Cal Men Hold Steady; Florida Women Leap to #1

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.

The first regular-season CSCAA dual-meet poll of the 2019-2020 NCAA Division I swimming & diving season has been released and both the men’s and women’s rankings have seen significant changes.

On the men’s side, while the top 3 of Cal, Texas, and NC State remain the same, with the first big shakeup coming from a rapid rise by the Missouri Tigers. That program, under the leadership this year of new head coach Andy Grevers, has been the topic of a lot of discussion as a result of their decision to suit up for every meet in the 2019-2020 NCAA season. But they also turned heads with a 190.5-109.5 trouncing of the Florida men in their first dual meet of the season. The loss slid Florida from 7th to 9th in the rankings.

Other big men’s movers to the positive are Texas A&M, who moved from 11 to 7 after sliding past the then-#5 Ohio State men; and the Tennessee men, who jumped from #16 to #10 after a 32-point victory over then#4 Virginia. That loss dropped Virgini all the way to #13.

Kentucky (#17) and Minnesota (#25) both moved into the men’s rankings for the first time this season.

On the women’s side of the pool, there’s a new #1 as the Florida Gators have faulted ahead of the defending NCAA Champion Stanford Cardinal after a few convincing early-season wins. The 5-0 Gators took victories over both then-#18 Minnesota (202-97) and then-#6 Missouri (176-124) since the last polls were released. In total, the Florida women have outscored their first 5 opponents by a combined 995.5-491.5. Things don’t get any easier for the Gators moving forward: their next two dual meets are against #12 Georgia and #20 Florida State.

Tennessee also jumped in the rankings, from 15 to 3 after beating Virginia; so too did Auburn from 13 to 6. Auburn hasn’t had any really significant dual meets yet, but did place 2nd at the elite SMU Classic meet.

Meanwhile, the Indiana women had the biggest drop, falling from #9 to #18 in the latest polls. They opened their season by losing to Kentucky 161-39 and beating Notre Dame 172-128. The Hoosier women now sit one spot ahead of poll newcomers Akron. The Zips’ only intercollegiate dual meet so far this season was a 186-114 win over Miami University, but some strong swims at the Akron Zips Classic last weekend (including a 53.06 in the 100 fly, 1:57.55 in the 200 fly, and 22.84 in the 50 free from Paulina Nogaj) was enough to impress the voters.

The Northwestern women also made their poll debut for the season, jumping all the way to 15th. While they don’t have any big dual meet wins yet, they were 3rd at the SMU Classic behind only Louisville and Auburn. Between a nation-leading 400 IM time from Calypso Sheridan and a handful of school records (including from Sheridan in the 200 back in 1:56.57), the Wildcats did enough to impress voters.

Note that these CSCAA dual meet polls are intended to be reactive to team’s dual meet results, rather than a predictor of end-of-season rankings at the NCAA Championships.

See Also:

October 23rd Polls

Division I Men

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 California 249
2 2 Texas 241
3 3 NC State 228
4 13 Missouri 213
5 6 Indiana 213
6 8 Michigan 185
7 11 Texas A&M 181
8 5 Ohio State 167
9 7 Florida 166
10 16 Tennessee 165
11 9 Louisville 157
12 10 Stanford 145
13 4 Virginia 144
14 15 Georgia 104
15 17 Florida State 98
16 14 Arizona State 95
17 NR Kentucky 91
18 12 Notre Dame 90
19 18 Arizona 78
20 25 Auburn 47
21 20 Alabama 42
22 23 Southern California 36
23 19 Iowa 25
24 22 Virginia Tech 18
25 NR Minnesota 16

Also Receiving Votes: Penn State (13), Wisconsin (12), Georgia Tech (11), Pittsburgh/Duke (10)

Division I Women

Rank Previous Team Points
1 10 Florida 315
2 1 Stanford 307
3 15 Tennessee 293
4 2 Virginia 279
5 3 California 267
6 13 Auburn 254
7 4 NC State 244
8 5 Texas 228
9 6 Missouri 223
10 7 Southern California 222
11 11 Michigan 190
12 8 Georgia 188
13 21 Louisville 185
14 19 Kentucky 151
15 NR Northwestern 141
16 12 Texas A&M 121
17 22 Duke 109
18 9 Indiana 92
19 NR Akron 84
20 24 Florida State 68
21 17 Alabama 66
22 18 Minnesota 64
23 16 Notre Dame 53
24 14 Ohio State 46
25 25 Arizona State 17

Also Receiving Votes: North Carolina (12), Louisiana State (6)

Women’s Poll Committee

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown;  Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist;  Nathan Lavery, Texas Christian;   Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Christine Mabile, Boise State; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota;  Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State;  Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock UMBC; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth;  Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State .

Superfan

Pittsburgh has an H at the end

