Defending Champs Stanford, Cal Top Preseason CSCAA Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.

The defending champs sit #1 in both the women’s and men’s preseason CSCAA (College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America) polls, but maybe the biggest change from last year are the Virginia women all the way up to #2.

Women’s Rankings

Rank Previous Team Points
1 NR Stanford 319
2 NR Virginia 311
3 NR California 297
4 NR NC State 280
5 NR Texas 259
6 NR Missouri 251
7 NR Southern California 243
8 NR Georgia 235
9 NR Indiana 211
10 NR Florida 209
11 NR Michigan 206
12 NR Texas A&M 181
13 NR Auburn 158
14 NR Ohio State 140
15 NR Tennessee 133
16 NR Notre Dame 125
17 NR Alabama 113
18 NR Minnesota 107
19 NR Kentucky 88
20 NR Wisconsin 79
21 NR Louisville 75
22 NR Duke 46
23 NR UCLA 31
24 NR Florida State 31
25 NR Arizona State 22

Also receiving votes: Akron 22, Louisiana State 19, North Carolina 19, Utah 9, Northwestern 4, Arizona 3

Women’s Poll Committee:

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown;  Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist;  Nathan Lavery, Texas Christian;   Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Christine Mabile, Boise State; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota;  Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah

Men’s Rankings

Rank Previous Team Points
1 NR California 323
2 NR Texas 314
3 NR NC State 299
4 NR Virginia 280
5 NR Ohio State 271
6 NR Indiana 254
7 NR Florida 246
8 NR Michigan 241
9 NR Louisville 216
10 NR Stanford 208
11 NR Texas A&M 193
12 NR Notre Dame 183
13 NR Missouri 158
14 NR Arizona State 149
15 NR Georgia 138
16 NR Tennessee 129
17 NR Florida State 116
18 NR Arizona 103
19 NR Iowa 83
20 NR Alabama 75
21 NR Wisconsin 64
22 NR Virginia Tech 58
23 NR Southern California 51
24 NR Pittsburgh 22
25 NR Auburn 13

Also Receiving Votes: Navy 11, Kentucky 8, Georgia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, Utah 3, Harvard 2, Purdue 2,William & Mary 1

Men’s Poll Committee:

Steve Barnes, Penn State;  Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock UMBC; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth;  Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State .

Greg

I’m curious whether these rankings are truly pre-season, or if at least some of the voters are taking early season results into account.

1 hour ago
The michael phelps caterpillar

WRONG! Alabama is number one and Clemson is number two! Where are the correct rankings???

21 minutes ago

