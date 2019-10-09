Defending Champs Stanford, Cal Top Preseason CSCAA Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.
The defending champs sit #1 in both the women’s and men’s preseason CSCAA (College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America) polls, but maybe the biggest change from last year are the Virginia women all the way up to #2.
Women’s Rankings
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|NR
|Stanford
|319
|2
|NR
|Virginia
|311
|3
|NR
|California
|297
|4
|NR
|NC State
|280
|5
|NR
|Texas
|259
|6
|NR
|Missouri
|251
|7
|NR
|Southern California
|243
|8
|NR
|Georgia
|235
|9
|NR
|Indiana
|211
|10
|NR
|Florida
|209
|11
|NR
|Michigan
|206
|12
|NR
|Texas A&M
|181
|13
|NR
|Auburn
|158
|14
|NR
|Ohio State
|140
|15
|NR
|Tennessee
|133
|16
|NR
|Notre Dame
|125
|17
|NR
|Alabama
|113
|18
|NR
|Minnesota
|107
|19
|NR
|Kentucky
|88
|20
|NR
|Wisconsin
|79
|21
|NR
|Louisville
|75
|22
|NR
|Duke
|46
|23
|NR
|UCLA
|31
|24
|NR
|Florida State
|31
|25
|NR
|Arizona State
|22
Also receiving votes: Akron 22, Louisiana State 19, North Carolina 19, Utah 9, Northwestern 4, Arizona 3
Women’s Poll Committee:
Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist; Nathan Lavery, Texas Christian; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Christine Mabile, Boise State; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah
Men’s Rankings
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|NR
|California
|323
|2
|NR
|Texas
|314
|3
|NR
|NC State
|299
|4
|NR
|Virginia
|280
|5
|NR
|Ohio State
|271
|6
|NR
|Indiana
|254
|7
|NR
|Florida
|246
|8
|NR
|Michigan
|241
|9
|NR
|Louisville
|216
|10
|NR
|Stanford
|208
|11
|NR
|Texas A&M
|193
|12
|NR
|Notre Dame
|183
|13
|NR
|Missouri
|158
|14
|NR
|Arizona State
|149
|15
|NR
|Georgia
|138
|16
|NR
|Tennessee
|129
|17
|NR
|Florida State
|116
|18
|NR
|Arizona
|103
|19
|NR
|Iowa
|83
|20
|NR
|Alabama
|75
|21
|NR
|Wisconsin
|64
|22
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|58
|23
|NR
|Southern California
|51
|24
|NR
|Pittsburgh
|22
|25
|NR
|Auburn
|13
Also Receiving Votes: Navy 11, Kentucky 8, Georgia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, Utah 3, Harvard 2, Purdue 2,William & Mary 1
Men’s Poll Committee:
Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock UMBC; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State .
I’m curious whether these rankings are truly pre-season, or if at least some of the voters are taking early season results into account.
WRONG! Alabama is number one and Clemson is number two! Where are the correct rankings???