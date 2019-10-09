Defending Champs Stanford, Cal Top Preseason CSCAA Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent women’s Power Rankings here and men’s Power Rankings here.

The defending champs sit #1 in both the women’s and men’s preseason CSCAA (College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America) polls, but maybe the biggest change from last year are the Virginia women all the way up to #2.

Women’s Rankings

Rank Previous Team Points 1 NR Stanford 319 2 NR Virginia 311 3 NR California 297 4 NR NC State 280 5 NR Texas 259 6 NR Missouri 251 7 NR Southern California 243 8 NR Georgia 235 9 NR Indiana 211 10 NR Florida 209 11 NR Michigan 206 12 NR Texas A&M 181 13 NR Auburn 158 14 NR Ohio State 140 15 NR Tennessee 133 16 NR Notre Dame 125 17 NR Alabama 113 18 NR Minnesota 107 19 NR Kentucky 88 20 NR Wisconsin 79 21 NR Louisville 75 22 NR Duke 46 23 NR UCLA 31 24 NR Florida State 31 25 NR Arizona State 22

Also receiving votes: Akron 22, Louisiana State 19, North Carolina 19, Utah 9, Northwestern 4, Arizona 3

Women’s Poll Committee:

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist; Nathan Lavery, Texas Christian; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Christine Mabile, Boise State; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah

Men’s Rankings

Rank Previous Team Points 1 NR California 323 2 NR Texas 314 3 NR NC State 299 4 NR Virginia 280 5 NR Ohio State 271 6 NR Indiana 254 7 NR Florida 246 8 NR Michigan 241 9 NR Louisville 216 10 NR Stanford 208 11 NR Texas A&M 193 12 NR Notre Dame 183 13 NR Missouri 158 14 NR Arizona State 149 15 NR Georgia 138 16 NR Tennessee 129 17 NR Florida State 116 18 NR Arizona 103 19 NR Iowa 83 20 NR Alabama 75 21 NR Wisconsin 64 22 NR Virginia Tech 58 23 NR Southern California 51 24 NR Pittsburgh 22 25 NR Auburn 13

Also Receiving Votes: Navy 11, Kentucky 8, Georgia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, Utah 3, Harvard 2, Purdue 2,William & Mary 1

Men’s Poll Committee:

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock UMBC; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State .