Cal and Stanford Locked-In for Team Battle at PAC-12s (Saturday Heat Sheets)

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27
- Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX
- Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)
The final day of the 2021 PAC-12 Championships will go down to the wire in the team battle between Stanford and Cal. Currently, Stanford narrowly leads Cal by a score of 1091 to 1074.5. UCLA and USC are also in a battle for 3rd place. However, UCLA has the advantage on the final day, as there are no diving events and because the Bruins have 5 people entered in the 1650 freestyle to USC’s 0.
Team Scores
- Stanford, 1091
- Cal, 1074.5
- UCLA, 789
- USC, 732.5
- Utah, 657
- Arizona, 633
- Washington State, 355
Going into the final stretch, Cal holds more top seeds than Stanford with 3 of their swimmers coming in as the top-ranked seeds. However, Stanford holds 2 top seeds of their own and the team holds 1 additional mile entry over Cal that is guaranteed to score, as there are only 16 entries overall.
Day 4 Top Seeds:
- 200 Backstroke: Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 1:49.77
- 100 Freestyle: Isabel Ivey (Cal) – 47.24
- 200 Breaststroke: Allie Raab (Stanford) – 2:07.15
- 200 Butterfly: Rachel Klinker (Cal) – 1:53.51
- 1650 Freestyle: Morgan Tankersley (Stanford) – 16:09.91