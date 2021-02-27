Cal and Stanford Locked-In for Team Battle at PAC-12s (Saturday Heat Sheets)

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27

Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (2020 results)

The final day of the 2021 PAC-12 Championships will go down to the wire in the team battle between Stanford and Cal. Currently, Stanford narrowly leads Cal by a score of 1091 to 1074.5. UCLA and USC are also in a battle for 3rd place. However, UCLA has the advantage on the final day, as there are no diving events and because the Bruins have 5 people entered in the 1650 freestyle to USC’s 0.

Team Scores

Stanford, 1091 Cal, 1074.5 UCLA, 789 USC, 732.5 Utah, 657 Arizona, 633 Washington State, 355

Going into the final stretch, Cal holds more top seeds than Stanford with 3 of their swimmers coming in as the top-ranked seeds. However, Stanford holds 2 top seeds of their own and the team holds 1 additional mile entry over Cal that is guaranteed to score, as there are only 16 entries overall.

Day 4 Top Seeds: