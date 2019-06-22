Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Qualifies 1st in 50 & 200 Frees on Saturday in Mission Viejo

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

After a breakthrough brace of 47.9s on Friday, World Champion Caeleb Dressel had a pair of more measured preliminary swims on Saturday morning in Mission Viejo at the Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions. Swimming heats of both the 50 and 200 freestyles, Dressel qualified 1st in each – opening with a 1:48.87 in the 200 free, and finishing his session with a 22.31 in the 50 free about 50 minutes later.

For context on the 200 free: he went his lifetime best in Richmond in April in that event of 1:47.31. In prelims of that meet, he swam just 1:49.67 – 8-tenths slower than he was on Saturday morning.

In the 200, he’ll be chased by a loaded field that includes Italian Olympian, turned American competitor, Mitch D’Arrigo (1:49.37) and one of Germany’s top talents Jacob Heidtmann (1:49.44).

In the men’s 50 free, it will be a battle of 2 of the best starters in the world, with Dressel lined up next to South Africa’s Brad Tandy (22.33) in the final. Ali Khalafalla qualified 3rd in that 50 in 22.61.

Other Saturday Prelims Highlights:

  • China has the top 2 qualifiers in the 50 free with Zhang Yufei finishing the heats in 25.42 and Zhu Menghui finishing in 25.57. Allison Schmitt also qualified for the A final in that race with a 26.58.
  • Jacob Pebley was the 2nd qualifier in the men’s 200 back in 2:02.62, just .15 seconds behind Arizona State’s Zachary Poti. Remember that in Pebley’s last meet, he beat the defending Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy in this event.
  • The 2018 US National Champion in the 400 IM Ally McHugh qualified 1st through in that event to finals in 4:41.80 (pending results of the B flight). That made her the top qualifier by 9 seconds (and 3.4 seconds better than anybody else in the field’s seed time.

tomato

1:46.88 & 21.78 tonight. You heard it here first.

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Mr Piano

Not if I have anything to say about it, and I do!

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Joel Lin

I’ll take the under on the 2 free. His 200s have been really good & he seems to be fully there in terms of endurance. Maybe the 21.7 speed isn’t quite there this weekend, but he could pop a 1:46 low or even a 1:45 high tonite.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Mr Piano

On a serious note, if Dressel goes 1:45 tonight, he is getting 8 gold medals in Tokyo. I say 1:46.9. He would definitely be 21.5 if he didn’t have the 200, but 21.7 does sound right. So I do agree with Tomato.

Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
DMacNCheez

SwimSwam — Can you please live stream them on Instagram again? Please.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 seconds ago

