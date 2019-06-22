Caeleb Dressel Qualifies 1st in 50 & 200 Frees on Saturday in Mission Viejo

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

After a breakthrough brace of 47.9s on Friday, World Champion Caeleb Dressel had a pair of more measured preliminary swims on Saturday morning in Mission Viejo at the Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions. Swimming heats of both the 50 and 200 freestyles, Dressel qualified 1st in each – opening with a 1:48.87 in the 200 free, and finishing his session with a 22.31 in the 50 free about 50 minutes later.

For context on the 200 free: he went his lifetime best in Richmond in April in that event of 1:47.31. In prelims of that meet, he swam just 1:49.67 – 8-tenths slower than he was on Saturday morning.

In the 200, he’ll be chased by a loaded field that includes Italian Olympian, turned American competitor, Mitch D’Arrigo (1:49.37) and one of Germany’s top talents Jacob Heidtmann (1:49.44).

In the men’s 50 free, it will be a battle of 2 of the best starters in the world, with Dressel lined up next to South Africa’s Brad Tandy (22.33) in the final. Ali Khalafalla qualified 3rd in that 50 in 22.61.

Other Saturday Prelims Highlights: