Burchill, Dale Dominate at Georgia Senior State Championships

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS:

Women:

Swim Atlanta (1000.5) Chattahoochee Gold (488) Stingrays (463.5)

Men:

Swim Atlanta (963) Chattahoochee Gold (329) Stingrays (277)

University of Georgia rising sophomore Veronica Burchill looked to be in good shape heading into the World University Games after this weekend’s performances at the Georgia Senior Long Course State Championships. She’s the only member of the UGA women’s team who will be representing the Lady Bulldogs at the international competition. Burchill captured four titles over the weekend, including the 50 free (25.68), 100 free (55.18), 50 fly (27.06), and 100 fly (59.60). She was also the top seed coming out of prelims in the 200 meter freestyle before scratching finals (2:02.13). Burchill’s 50 fly time was a personal best by nearly half a second.

Several current and rising Bulldogs competed in the meet, which is not surprising, as it was held at UGA’s Gabrielsen Natatorium and hosted by the Athens Bulldog Swim Club (“ABSC“). ABSC’s Taylor Dale, who just completed his collegiate eligibility last Spring, was also a standout alongside Burchill. While Burchill hails from Carmel, Indiana, Dale is a Georgia native from Dalton. He won the 50 back (25.62), 100 back (54.52), 100 fly (54.55), 50 free (23.46), and 100 free (50.90). Dale was also seeded first out of prelims in the 50 fly (25.26) before being disqualified in finals. Most notably, four of those swims were personal bests for him. Dale will join Burchill at the World University Games after qualifying in both the 50 and 100-meter backstrokes.

Other multi-event winners include Caroline Aikins, who swims for Swim Atlanta. Aikins, who is the younger sister of rising UGA sophomore Katherine Aikins, swam lifetime bests to capture the 100 back (1:02.97) and 200 back (2:16.44) titles. Rising UGA junior Colin Monaghan took the 50 breast (28.93) and 100 breast (1:03.81). Swim Atlanta’s Nick Hogsed, who swam his first two years at Arizona but will join Ohio State this Fall, won the 200 free (1:49.50) and 400 free (3:56.52). Swim Atlanta’s veteran Maria Alvarez, who is from Colombia, swam collegiately for Texas Christian, and now resides in Lawrenceville, Georgia, won the 200 free (2:04.13), 400 free (4:19.40), and 800 free (8:57.01).