Santa Clara Girls Down 10 & Under NAG in 200 Medley Relay at Far Westerns

On Saturday July 29, 2017, the Santa Clara Swim Club 10 & under girls’ 200 medley relay set a new National Age Group record at the Speedo Long Course Far Western Championships in Concord, California. With their 2:18.17, the SCSC quartet of Davina Huang (10), Lyla Elaydi (10), Kelsey Zhang (9), and Bhavanashree Vishwanath (10) took a chunk out of the 2:18.71 mark set by the TAC Titans just 13 days ago. TAC Titans, in their turn, had broken the Ohio State Swim Club record that had stood since 2014. The Santa Clara relay has now taken more than a full second off the OSSC mark.
Take a look at the record progression, through the splits below:
|Santa Clara Swim Club
|2017
|TAC Titans
|2017
|Ohio State Swim Club
|2014
|Back
|Davina Huang
|36.21
|Lily Ann Willis
|34.93
|Riley Huddleston
|35.07
|Breast
|Lyla Elaydi
|38.53
|Nicole Zettel
|39.28
|Martina Peroni
|41.19
|Fly
|Kelsey Zhang
|33.44
|Taylor Cureton
|33.99
|Ava Lachey
|32.86
|Free
|Bhavanashree Vishwanath
|29.99
|Meredith Whelehan
|30.51
|Hannah Routh
|30.13
|2:18.17
|2:18.71
|2:19.25
The Santa Clara girls swam the 200 free relay on Friday, clocking a 2:03.83, just 1.02 seconds off the NAG set by Ohio State Swim Club, also in 2014.
That little girl swam 33 for her fly leg??? Talk about impressive!
Nice! I swam as a 10&U there….