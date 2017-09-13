Bucknell Suspends Swimmers, Cancels Training Trip After Violations

Bucknell has suspended all of its upperclassmen on the men’s swimming & diving team for two meets, put both its men’s and women’s teams on probation and canceled the team’s winter training trip in response to violations of school policy.

The school announced the punishments in a press release this week, saying they were in response to “misconduct in violation of University policy and team expectations.” The school says it found that both teams were part of an event in which underage team members were supplied with alcohol, and that the men’s team has a tradition of producing an email chain the school calls “lewd, sexist and misogynistic.”

That e-mail is reminiscent of the offensive listserv that landed the Princeton men’s team suspended for all of last season.

Both programs were already on probation for the past two years, for violations the school says were “of a related nature.” Some of the new misconduct happened while the teams were still under their previous probationary restrictions. The men’s team will now serve two more years of probation and the women’s team one year. During the probationary period, the teams will have to take part in “educational programming,” all team activities must be approved by the school’s athletic department, and members of both teams must get athletic department approval before living off-campus.

In addition, the team’s 2017-2018 winter training trip to Florida has been canceled, and all upper-class men will sit out of the first two meets of the year on suspension. (Those meets are at home against UMBC and on the road against Bryant). The school said individual athletes were also subject to more punishments, including longer suspensions and “loss of leadership positions.”

You can read the full Bucknell press release here.