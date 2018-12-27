Bryant Men’s Swimming Lands Three New Commitments to C/O 2023

Three new student-athletes will be heading to Smithfield, Rhode Island in the fall of 2019. Jackson McDonough, Tyler Stringfellow, Ryan Burke have all announced their intentions to swim for the Bryant University Bulldogs.

McDonough is a Rhode Island native and attends La Salle Academy for high school. He recorded two seventh place finishes in the 100 fly and 100 back at the 2017 RIIL State Championship Meet. Additionally, he was a part of La Salle’s 200 medley and free relays – a key contributor all around La Salle’s fifth place finish overall. Representing Crimson Aquatics during the club season, McDonough was a four time finalist at the 2018 ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championship, updating lifetime bests in the 100 fly and 200 free.

His best times include:

50 Free: 22.38

100 Free 48.50

200 Free 1:45.32

100 Fly 53.57

100 Back 55.00

Distance specialist Tyler Stringfellow will make the trek to Rhode Island next fall. Originating from Wrentham, Massachusetts, Stringfellow swims for Kingfish Swimming and head coach Jay Craft. Like McDonough, he swam at the 2018 ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championship, and earned finals appearances in every event he swam. His most notable finish was his 4th place in this 1500 free – a personal best time.

His best times include:

500 Free: 4:37.50

1000 Free: 9:27.05

1650 Free: 16:17.92

100 Breast: 58.71

200 IM: 1:59.94

Long Branch, New Jersey native Ryan Burke has also sent his commitment to swim for the Bryant University Bulldogs. Burke swims for Red Bank YMCA during the club season, and has been making some rapid improvements. The Christian Brothers Academy senior dropped three seconds over two years in his signature event: the 100 breast. As his trend of improvement could have predicted, he went four for four lifetime bests at the 2018 YMCA Long Course Nationals – his highest finish being 14th in the 50 breast.

His best times include:

50 Free: 21.65

100 Free: 47.56

100 Breast: 58.31

Congratulations to senior Ryan Burke on his commitment to @bryantuniversity !! Outstanding young man with a bright collegiate swimming career ahead! @bryantswimdive @cbacolts @cbalincroft #CBANextLevel #WeAreCBA pic.twitter.com/fyrykIInGQ — CBA Swimming (@CBASwimming) October 16, 2018

Bryant University Men’s Swimming is a NCAA Division I program that competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Bulldog men finished third at last year’s MAAC Championship.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].