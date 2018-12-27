Cal Commit Ayla Spitz Wins a Pair at Yucaipa Sectionals

2018 Yucaipa Sectionals

December 14th-17th, 2018

Yucaipa, California

SCY (25y) pool

Results

After Junior Nationals, but before the holiday break, the annual California-Nevada short course Sectional Championships was hosted in Yucaipa, California.

Among the high scorers was 18-year old Niklas Weigelt of the Terrapins Swim Team, who swept the boys’ 50-100-200 freestyle races, all in new lifetime bests. His new top marks in the 100, 200, and 500 freestyle would all rank him #1 among UMBC swimmers so far this season.

Weigelt’s drops, 2018 Yucaipa Sectionals

Old PB New PB Time Drop 50 free 21.05 20.77 -.28 100 free 45.31 44.84 -.47 200 free 1:39.84 1:37.44 -‘2.40 500 free 4:34.56 4:31.45 -4.11

On the girls’ side of the meet, Cal commit and the 20th-ranked recruit in the class of 2019 Ayla Spitz took a pair of victories in her only two events, winning the 100 back in 54.41 and the 100 fly in 53.85. She swam a 53.8 in prelims of the 100 back which is jut 4-tenths away from her best in that event; she didn’t swim the 100 free, 200 free, 200 back or 200 IM: arguably her four best events.

Other Noteworthy Swims:

16-year old Liberty Williams of Riverside won the 200 free in a new lifetime best of 1:50.51. She then took the 500 free title as well in 4:49.70, which wasn’t quite her fastest time (4:47.8).

of Riverside won the 200 free in a new lifetime best of 1:50.51. She then took the 500 free title as well in 4:49.70, which wasn’t quite her fastest time (4:47.8). 16-year old Kaikea Crews had a breakthrough meet, especially in the freestyles. He dropped time in 5 of the 7 individual events that he swam, including a second-and-a-half in the 100 free (45.61) before scratching finals; 3.2 seconds in the 200 free (1:39.64), and almost a second in the 100 fly.

had a breakthrough meet, especially in the freestyles. He dropped time in 5 of the 7 individual events that he swam, including a second-and-a-half in the 100 free (45.61) before scratching finals; 3.2 seconds in the 200 free (1:39.64), and almost a second in the 100 fly. Andrew Rodriguez of the Terrapins Swim Team won the boys’ 200 back by more than 5 seconds in 1:48.32. That shaved 4-tenths from his seed time and pushed him into the top 100 junior backstrokers in the US this season.

of the Terrapins Swim Team won the boys’ 200 back by more than 5 seconds in 1:48.32. That shaved 4-tenths from his seed time and pushed him into the top 100 junior backstrokers in the US this season. Zachary van Zandt of Ccat Swimming swept the butterfly races, winning the 100 in 48.90 and the 200 in 1:48.42. Those were both lifetime bests for him, with the 200 being a 4.3-second drop. It just-missed the 2019 Junior Nationals cut, however.

of Ccat Swimming swept the butterfly races, winning the 100 in 48.90 and the 200 in 1:48.42. Those were both lifetime bests for him, with the 200 being a 4.3-second drop. It just-missed the 2019 Junior Nationals cut, however. Daniel Syrkin won the 200 IM in 1:52.47, which was more than a 3-second drop from his prior lifetime best.

won the 200 IM in 1:52.47, which was more than a 3-second drop from his prior lifetime best. 14-year old Ronald Dalmacio, a National Age Group Record holder, swam 4 events. He placed 3rd in the 50 free (21.25), dropped a 1:41.80 in prelims of the 200 free, swam 4:52 in the 500 free, and took 2nd in the 200 IM in 1:52.82. That 200 IM was a full-second drop from his previous lifetime best.

Team Scores

Boys Top 5

La Mirada Armada – 1,078 North Coast Aquatics – 609.5 Terrapins Swim Team – 574 Mesa Aquatics – 393.5 Temecula Swim Club – 377

Girls

North Coast Aquatics – 1,020.5 La Mirada Armada – 718 Irvine Novaquatics – 687.5 Terrapins Swim Team – 401.5 The Olympic Club – 359.5

Combined