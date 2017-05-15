Brouwer Smashes Records at 2017 CIF L.A. City Section Championships

2017 L.A. City Section Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, May 10th-Saturday, May 13th

Swimming Hosted by East Los Angeles College (Los Angeles, California)

Diving Hosted by Palisades Charter High School (Los Angeles, California)

25-Yard Course

Championship Info

Psych Sheet

Results

The 2017 CIF LA City Section Championships are in the books, as the finals concluded on Friday night in Los Angeles, California. Palisades Charter reigned victorious on both the men’s and women’s sides. Read on for highlights from the finals session.

Palisades’ Kian Brouwer helped his school earn the team victory with a pair of individual golds and Meet Records. Brouwer first took on the 200 free, dominating the field by 5 seconds as he set the record at 1:38.30. Next, he stepped up to the plate for the 100 fly. He was the only man to break 50 seconds in t hat event, shattering the mark with a new Meet Record time of 48.36.

Teammate Alex Havton also downed an individual record. In the 100 breast, Havton was over 3 seconds ahead of the field and the only man to break a minute. When he touched the wall in 57.67, he won the gold and took down the former Meet Record. That was his 2nd individual gold of the night, as he won the 200 IM (1:54.97) earlier in the session. 100 breast (57.67)

On the women’s side, both San Pedro’s Audrey Steen and Palisades’ Dora Seggelke sept their individual races. Steen got the ball rolling with her winning time of 2:06.00 in the 200 IM, and carried her momentum through to the 100 fly, winning in 57.21. Seggelke, on the other hand, took control of the middle distance free races, winning the 200 free (1:54.29) and 500 free (5:01.44).

Additional Event Winners:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay- Palisades, 1:47.44*

Women’s 50 Free- Alyssa Berman , Venice, 24.25

, Venice, 24.25 Women’s 100 Free- Ema Kazaku , San Pedro, 52.84

, San Pedro, 52.84 Women’s 200 Free Relay- Venice, 1:41.58

Women’s 100 Back- Sophia Wlodek , Palisades, 55.70

, Palisades, 55.70 Women’s 100 Breast- Leah Timmerman , Palisades, 1:06.54

, Palisades, 1:06.54 Women’s 400 Free Relay- Palisades, 3:41.53

Men’s 200 Medley Relay- Palisades, 1:35.68*

Men’s 50 Free- Jonathan Green , L.A.C.E.S., 21.11

, L.A.C.E.S., 21.11 Men’s 100 Free- Roy Yoo , Palisades, 46.68

, Palisades, 46.68 Men’s 500 Free- Ashkan Tabatebace , Granada, 4:39.22

, Granada, 4:39.22 Men’s 200 Free Relay- Palisades, 1:25.23*

Men’s 100 Back- Jon Havton , Palisades, 52.91

, Palisades, 52.91 Men’s 400 Free Relay- Palisades, 3:07.66

*= LA City Section Meet Record