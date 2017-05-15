CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Prelims- Thursday, May 11th
- Finals- Saturday, May 13th
- Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)
- Meet Info
- Results
Dana Hills junior Owen Kao won the 200 free and 500 free and swam legs on the 200 free and 400 free relays, contributing to the Dolphins’ team title over 2016 champions, Loyola. In the 200, Kao came to the wall in a winning 1:38.04, .23 ahead of a fast-charging Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos. Later he won the 500 with 4:26.49, again beating Velikov, but this time the margin was 2.2 seconds. Kao also anchored both freestyle relays for Dana Hills.
SwimSwam’s Anne Lepesant checked in with Kao after the meet. He talked about the team effort it took to beat Loyola, after finishing second in each of the last two years. “We were kind of like a ragtag group of guys,” he said. “From the beginning we wanted to prove that we were something worth believing in, we were something that could take it all the way.”
Watch the full interview below:
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "CIF-SS D1’s Owen Kao of Dana Hills: “We were a ragtag group of guys” (Video)"
He forgot to mention the divers, which were the difference in the meet.