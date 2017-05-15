CIF-SS D1’s Owen Kao of Dana Hills: “We were a ragtag group of guys” (Video)

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims- Thursday, May 11th

Finals- Saturday, May 13th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Meet Info

Results

Dana Hills junior Owen Kao won the 200 free and 500 free and swam legs on the 200 free and 400 free relays, contributing to the Dolphins’ team title over 2016 champions, Loyola. In the 200, Kao came to the wall in a winning 1:38.04, .23 ahead of a fast-charging Teodor Velikov of Dos Pueblos. Later he won the 500 with 4:26.49, again beating Velikov, but this time the margin was 2.2 seconds. Kao also anchored both freestyle relays for Dana Hills.

SwimSwam’s Anne Lepesant checked in with Kao after the meet. He talked about the team effort it took to beat Loyola, after finishing second in each of the last two years. “We were kind of like a ragtag group of guys,” he said. “From the beginning we wanted to prove that we were something worth believing in, we were something that could take it all the way.”

Watch the full interview below: