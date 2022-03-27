Brooks Curry on 100 Free NCAA Title: “I’ve been dreaming about this race”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

100 free

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 40.46

Top 8 finishers:

Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 40.84 Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 41.00 Andrei Minakov (STAN- Sophomore): 41.09 Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 41.22 Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman): 41.24 Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 41.33 Matt King (UVA- Sophomore): 41.34 Danny Krueger (TEX0 Senior): 41.62

LSU junior Brooks Curry completed the sprint sweep on the weekend, winning the 100 free in 40.84. Curry used a masterful last 25 to overtake the field and win at the touch. Cal’s Bjoern Seeliger, who qualified first out of the prelims, finished 2nd in 41.00. Seeliger and Crooks turned nearly even in the lead at the halfway point, both out in 19.2, but Crooks faded on the final 25 to finish 5th in 41.24.

Roudning out the top three finishers was Stanford’s Andrei Minakov, who finished in 41.09.

Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won this in 2019, won the B final in 41.42. He touched just ahead of Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev, who finished in 41.56.