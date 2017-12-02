Brock Turner Appealing Conviction, Sex Offender Status

Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault last year, is appealing his conviction and hoping to overturn his requirement to register as a sex offender for life.

Turner was arrested in January of 2015 as a freshman at Stanford. Witnesses said they found Turner on top of an unconscious woman behind a dumpster on campus and that Turner fled until the witnesses ran him down and called authorities. Turner was convicted of three felony sexual assault charges in March of 2016 after a lengthy and emotional trial, and in June, he was sentenced to six months in county jail, along with probation and a requirement to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

That was when the case went viral with an audience much wider than the general swimming readership. Many on social media expressed outrage over what they viewed as an overly-lenient prison sentence, while statements from the victim and Turner’s father further stoked fires. A petition was formed online to recall the judge who sentenced Turner due to the perception that his sentence was too light. (You can read more on that development here).

Turner served his jail sentence over the summer of 2016. He was released in September after three months. He was also banned from the Stanford campus, was put under probation, will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be permanently ineligible for USA Swimming membership. NBC News, though, reports that Turner is appealing his conviction, hoping to have the sex offender registration requirement removed.

Turner’s lawyer argued that the then-20-year-old Turner was given a trial that was “fundamentally unfair” due to excessive media attention and other factors. Turner is seeking a new trial through California’s Sixth District of Appeals.