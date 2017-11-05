Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
TEXAS VS. TEXAS A&M
- Results
- Hosted by Texas A&M
- Friday, November 3rd
- 25 Yards
- Dual Meet Format
Brock Bonetti had a close race with Roberts as a part of his backstroke sweep. In the 200 back, he built a 1.5-second lead through the 150, holding off Roberts’ 25.29 closing surge to win in 1:43.02 ahead of Roberts’ 1:43.37. Bonetti had won the 100 back earlier in the session, putting up a 47.15 ahead of Texas backstroke star John Shebat (48.11).
Bonetti and Shebat battled again in the 100 fly. Shebat took off with a 22.45 on the front half and this time got his hands to the wall first, narrowly holding off Bonetti to win it 48.29 to 48.31. Notably absent from today’s meet was Texas’ top butterflier Joseph Schooling, who swam the first day of the Longhorns’ 2-day meet against Florida and Indiana 2 weeks ago but hasn’t made an appearance since.
3 Comments on "Brock Bonetti Implements 'Dressel Strategy' in 100 Fly (Video)"
didn’t the guy on Stanford who held the old record (forgetting his name) start this strategy? and Dressel has now turned it into something big
Austin Staab. Yes.
Eddie was talking in 2015 when Texas was 6 up in the 100 fly that Staab’s record wouldn’t go until someone no breathed it. Joe had certainly heard all about it before it happened to him.