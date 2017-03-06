Idea Of British Vs. US Ryder Cup-Style Competition Gaining Steam

The idea of a Ryder Cup-style event between various British and American sporting contingencies is gaining steam, as British Olympic Association Chief Executive, Bill Sweeney is engaging in talks with the United State Olympic Committee. Based on the format of the current Ryder Cup, a biennial men’s golf competition between teams from Europe and the U.S., the multi-sport version would take place every two years as well and, according to Inside the Games, could come as early as 2019.

The prospect was originally brought up in December of last year at the same time the BOA, UK Sport and other national governing bodies within Great Britain began discussions surrounding replacing separate, sport-by-sport traditional Olympic trials with a televised, multi-sport competitive event.

Of the idea of an ongoing multi-sport Ryder Cup, Sweeney says, “The question now is to identify which sports this works best for, and speaking to those sports and our stakeholders about it.

“A number of our sports have said they are interested in doing it and the concept is based around a home and away series, every two years, as we see in the world of golf.

“That will give us another opportunity to generate additional revenue that we can pump back into the system.”

Swim fans got a taste of what a swimming-specific competition between Great Britain and America would be like just this past weekend in Indianapolis A 40+ strong British squad traveled to the States to compete at the Arena Pro Swim Series, pitting rivals such as world record holder and individual gold medalist Adam Peaty against American Olympians Cody Miller and Kevin Cordes.

From an American perspective, a British and American duel may be a viable substitute for the at-risk Duel in the Pool, the all-star meet between the United States and Europe that typically took place in odd-numbered years. With major sponsor Mutual of Omaha dropping its relationship with USA Swimming, the Duel in the Pool may potentially be sunk.