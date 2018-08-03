British Swimming’s Chris Spice On 2 Goals Of Euro Championships

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With just one session of the 2018 European Championships done and dusted, the nation of Great Britain has already experience a big high and a big low in Glasgow. World record holder and Olympic champion Adam Peaty got the job done in the men’s 100m breaststroke, notching the top seed and championship record of 57.89, while teammates James Wilby and Ross Murdoch also made top 3 in the prelim.

However, the nation’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay missed making the final by 2 spots, settling for a 10th place finish from the prelims with a time of 3:17.31. Calum Jarvis (49.68), Craig McLean (49.41), David Cumberlidge (49.83) and James Guy (48.39) comprised the line-up, Britain’s first entrant in this event in a number of years.

Entering these championships, British Swimming Performance Director Chris Spice identified 2 goals for the British contingency, per the video below captured by Scottish Swimming. Goal number one is performing in the medal table and ‘giving the home crowd something to cheer for’, while the other goal is to hone in on talent that shows promise for 2020. Spice details in the clip below how the organization wants to give youngsters a chance to break out at these championships and make their mark along the path to a potential Olympic team berth.

Jacob Peters, Freya Anderson, Nicholas Pyle and Emily Large are just a few of the young stars comprising the British roster, vying for their first senior international titles.