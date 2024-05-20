British Swim School Expands Access to Premier Program in Chesterfield County

Courtesy of British Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

CHESTERFIELD, Va.- British Swim School, the nation’s leading “learn to swim” franchise company, is excited to announce its newest Richmond, Virginia metro location is now open. British Swim School of Chesterfield opens in Chesterfield on Wednesday, April 10, and will hold lessons at Country Inn & Suites, located at 2406 West Hundred Road, in Chester. Lessons will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Owner Vishal Mehta is passionate about making a meaningful impact in his community. “We struggled to find swim lessons for our two children, but my neighbors and brother-in-law were also having issues,” said Vishal. Then, I discovered British Swim School and learned that it’s not just about swimming but instilling confidence with life-saving water skills.”

Vishal was inspired to open a small business that would positively impact the community he and his family call home. Vishal’s extensive analytics and decision science background complements his approach to running the franchise, emphasizing the importance of swim safety and preparedness in emergencies.

“Understanding risk and making informed decisions was a daily part of my previous career. Now, applying risk management to swimming, I can help everyone in my community learn the necessary skills to stay safe in the water, whether hanging out at a local pool or the beach for vacation,” said Vishal.

For over 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn’t limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can’t swim or don’t have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

“The British Swim School family is thrilled to welcome Vishal,” said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. “His passion for our mission and community pride makes him an ideal franchise owner. We’re excited to see the positive impact Vishal will have in the greater Richmond area.”

For more information about the British Swim School of Chesterfield, visit https://britishswimschool.com/chesterfield/.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School’s franchising opportunities, visit www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and an easily scalable model. British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

For more information about British Swim School, visit www.britishswimschool.com.

To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School’s franchising opportunities, visit www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.