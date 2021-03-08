British Butterflier Dillon Chana Joins Nova Southeastern’s Incoming Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nova Southeastern has added Dillon Chana of Great Britain for fall 2021. Chana trains with Hillingdon Swimming Club.

I’m so excited to announce that I’ve decided to continue my athletic and academic career at Nova Southeastern University! Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for helping me get this far.

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 fly – 57.23 / 50.50

50 back – 27.83 / 23.83

100 back – 1:00.64 / 52.24

Chana is primarily a sprint butterflier and backstroker.

Last year, at the cut-short 2020 NCAA Division II Championships, Nova Southeastern had three men score in the 100 fly as all three hit 47s, but they’ve all since graduated or finished their time with the program.

This season, with his converted time, Chana would rank fifth on the roster in the 100 fly. Junior Steven Aimable currently leads the program in that event, having gone 47.64 at the Shark Invitational at the end of February.

