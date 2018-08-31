Brian Pursley Hired as Assistant Coach for Jeffco Hurricanes Evergreen

The Jeffco Hurricanes of Evergreen, Colorado have hired Brian Pursley to their coaching staff for the 2018-2019 swim season. Pursley comes to Jeffco with a wide array of coaching and leadership experience.

Swimming for Colorado School of Mines, Pursley won the 2002 NCAA Division II title in the 100 breast.

After his NCAA title, Pursley transferred to study business and swim in Division I for NC State. Pursley highlighted his 2 years with the Wolfpack with many awards and recognition. In his first season, Pursley was awarded the Willis Casey Coaches’ Award for exhibiting excellent work ethic, dedication and team spirit.

As a result, Pursley was named a captain for his senior year in the 2003-2004 season. That year, he was recognized with the Pat Gavaghan Hardest Worker award. Pursley graduated from NC State with a bachelor’s degree in business management. That following season Pursley served as volunteer assistant coach, which launched his coaching career.

In 2005, Pursley began a graduate assistant coaching position with Arizona State. Along with the program, he also served as head coach for the Brophy Masters Swim Club and the Sun Devil Aquatics Gold Medal Club. With his age group coaching experience, he guided the Sun Devil Aquatics club to 19 Team Records, 9 Arizona State Records, and 9 National Top 16 Performances.

In 2007, Pursley joining the coaching staff at Auburn University. During his time there, he helped coached 9 Beijing 2008 Olympians, including world-record holder Cesar Cielo, and London 2012 Olympians Tyler McGill and Micah Sumrall. In 2009, Pursley returned to Arizona State with opportunities as the head breaststroke coach and head of men’s recruiting.

Pursley comes back to Colorado to begin coaching with Jeffco, coached by Jeff Armstrong.