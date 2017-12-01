Brendan Burns Moves to 4th 15-16 All-Time in the 100 Fly

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

A new butterfly star emerged at the 2017 USA Swimming Winter National Championships. 16-year old Brendan Burns from the Upper Main Line YMCA in Massachusetts. The Conestoga High School junior won the B final of the 100 fly on Friday in 46.97. That makes him the 4th-fastest swimmer in the history of the 15-16 age group in the event

Top 5 15-16s, All-Time, 100 Yard Fly

Michael Andrew, 46.23 – 2015 Camden Murphy, 46.25 – 2015 Ryan Hoffer, 46.42 – 2014 Brendan Burns, 46.97 – 2017 Alex Valente, 46.99 – 2014

Burns’ previous best time in the event was his 47.39 from prelims. Coming into the meet, he’d been 47.62 – in April at YMCA Nationals when he was still just 15 years old.