Brendan Burns Moves to 4th 15-16 All-Time in the 100 Fly

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29th-December 2nd
- Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- Short Course Yards
- Meet Central
- Omega Results
- NCAA Qualifying
- Live stream (USA Swimming Homepage)
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
A new butterfly star emerged at the 2017 USA Swimming Winter National Championships. 16-year old Brendan Burns from the Upper Main Line YMCA in Massachusetts. The Conestoga High School junior won the B final of the 100 fly on Friday in 46.97. That makes him the 4th-fastest swimmer in the history of the 15-16 age group in the event
Top 5 15-16s, All-Time, 100 Yard Fly
- Michael Andrew, 46.23 – 2015
- Camden Murphy, 46.25 – 2015
- Ryan Hoffer, 46.42 – 2014
- Brendan Burns, 46.97 – 2017
- Alex Valente, 46.99 – 2014
Burns’ previous best time in the event was his 47.39 from prelims. Coming into the meet, he’d been 47.62 – in April at YMCA Nationals when he was still just 15 years old.
