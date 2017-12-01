Kelsi Worrell Breaks Championship Record, Sub-50 in 100 Yard Fly

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in her first meet since getting married earlier this year, Kelsi Worrell (Dahlia is her married name) swam a 49.87 in the women’s 100 yard butterfly. That swim broke the pool and Championship records, and stands as the 3rd-fastest 100 yard fly in history.

The old Meet Record belonged to Rachel Komisarz in 50.10. Komisarz was one of Worrell’s coaches for a time at Louisville, though she left in 2014 to take over the team at Ohio University. The pool record was set by Worrell in prelims at 50.32.

There have only been 5 times sub-50 seconds in the history of this event, and they all belong to Worrell. Natalie Coughlin is the next-fastest swimmer in history at 50.01.

Worrell was 4th in this event at NCAAs as a freshman at Louisville in 2013, 2nd as a sophomore, and during her junior season jumped to champion – and it wasn’t even close. She broke the NCAA Record in both her junior and senior year.

Fastest 100 yard butterfly performances, All-Time