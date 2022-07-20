Breaststroker Holley Dennis Transfers to Mizzou

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter U.S. Open-level breaststroker Holley Dennis has announced that she is transferring to the University of Missouri. She will be joining their class of 2024.

“Incredibly excited to continue my athletic and academic career at Mizzou!! Huge thank you to the coaches and team for helping me find my home! I could not be happier and more grateful to join such an amazing program. Go tigers!! 🐯”

As a freshman at the University of Minnesota, Dennis finished 23rd in the 200 breast and 24th in the 100 breast at the 2021 Big Ten Championships. She now holds Winter U.S. Open cuts in both events.

Dennis recently posted lifetime best times across the board in breaststroke events at the Minnesota First Chance Meet in February, winning the 100 breast (1:01.41) and 200 breast (2:14.00), and posting a best 50 breast time. Her 100 breast swim was her first time under 1:02.00 and it undercuts the 2022 NCAA Division I qualifying time of 1:01.84. Her performance in the 200 breast was her first time under the 2:15.00 mark.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.08

100 breast – 1:01.41

200 breast – 2:14.00

100 free – 51.71r

The Highlands Ranch, Colorado native trained with the University of Denver Hilltoppers before committing to Minnesota in 2019. She has lowered both of her breaststroke times considerably since then:

Dennis’ Best Time in 2019 Dennis’ Current Best Time 100 breast 1:02.31 1:01.41 200 breast 2:15.56 2:14.00

Dennis will be moving from the Big Ten to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) where she would have been Mizzou’s fastest 100 breaststroker and second-fastest 200 breaststroker at the 2022 SEC Championships. Her lifetime best 100 breast time would have placed her in the C final, ultimately in 24th place, while her 200 breast time would have made her first alternate, in 25th place.

The Tigers only had one breaststroke finalist at last season’s championship meet and that was rising senior Katrina Brathwaite who placed 19th in the 200 breast. Senior Kayla Jones was their fastest sprint breaststroker at that meet, placing 31st in the 100 breast and splitting a 27.88 50 breast on Mizzou’s 200 medley relay which finished 6th.

Mizzou women are coming off a 9th place finish at the 2022 SEC Championships under head coach Andrew Grevers who will be entering his fourth season as their head coach in the 2022-2023 season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.