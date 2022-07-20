2022 LCM YMCA Nationals Day 2 Prelims: Daniel Diehl Pulls Double Duty in 200FR/BK

2022 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cumberland Y 16-year-old Daniel Diehl was on top of things again this morning at Y Nationals, taking on a difficult 200 free/200 back double. Diehl kicked things off with a 1:53.72 in the men’s 200 free to earn the top seed for tonight’s final. That swim was off Diehl’s personal best of 1:50.12, but given his 50.05 100 free last night, he likely has something faster in store for tonight.

Diehl then went on to post a 2:03.26 in the men’s 200 back, which was the 2nd fastest time in the field this morning. As was the case in the 200 free, Diehl’s time this morning was well off his personal best of 1:59.52. It was Western Branch Y 18-year-old Tommy Janton who clocked the top time of the morning, swimming a 2:03.03. Janton, who will begin his college career at Notre Dame next month, was 1.70 seconds off his personal best this morning. Also of note in the men’s 200 back, Greater Somerset County Y 15-year-old Kenneth Barnicle took 2.13 seconds off his personal best, finishing 3rd with a 2:04.44.

The men’s 200 breast was led by Greater Somerset 16-year-old Gregory Lin, who swam a new personal best of 2:21.86. Lin had a bit of a cushion over the rest of the field this morning, however Lakeland Hills Family Y’s Connor Townson, the #2 seed for tonight’s final, has a personal best of 2:21.74, so we should see a fun race between the two tonight.

Upper Main Line Y 17-year-old Alexa Fulton, a Texas recruit, posted the top time of the morning in the women’s 200 free, swimming a 2:03.42. The swim marks a new personal best by half a second, beating out the 2:03.93 she swam just last month. The race tonight should be a very exciting one, as Greater Somerset 16-year-old Anna Moesch was 2nd this morning in 2:03.80. Moesch has been 2:03.14 before in this event, and after her stunning 54.33 in the 100 free last night, she could have something big in store tonight.

In the women’s 200 breast, Greater Spartanburg Y 15-year-old Grace Hunt led the field with a 2:42.24. That was actually a fairly pedestrian performance from Hunt, whose personal best sits at 2:37.13. Her personal best is the fastest in tonight’s ‘A’ final by a wide margin, so it seems she may run away with this race tonight.

New Jersey Bluestreaks 15-year-old Sarah Rodrigues led the women’s 200 back by a comfortable margin, swimming a 2:16.75. Rodrigues has been 2:13.99 before, a time which she swam just about 3 weeks ago.