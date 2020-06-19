Breaststroker Anneliese Hohm Commits to Pitt Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anneliese Hohm of the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg (ATOM) in North Carolina will join Pitt this fall in their class of 2024. Hohm was initially committed to East Carolina, though that program was cut by the university’s athletic department last month.

“Great coaches and team!!! Very welcoming family!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.84

100 free – 52.24

200 free – 1:52.14

100 breast – 1:02.79

200 breast – 2:16.22

200 IM – 2:06.34

Hohm is primarily a breaststroker, and she’s strong at both the 100 and 200 distance. She’s qualified for the 100 breast A-final at the last two NCHSAA 4A Championships, placing eighth in 2019 and 2020 representing East Mecklenburg High School. She’s also competed at the 2018 and 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, her highest finish coming in 2018 at 40th place in the 200 breast.

Hohm is a big get for the Panthers; her 200 breast best time is almost two seconds better than anyone on the roster went last season, and she’s right behind 2019-20 100 breast leader Kate Fuhrmann (1:02.72). Fuhrmann (also 2:20.3), Tatum Detwiler (1:03.0/2:20.2) and Alex Marlow (1:04.6/2:18.0) made up the bulk of Pitt’s breast group last season, and they’re all rising sophomores, so Hohm will get three overlap seasons with them.

At the 2020 ACC Champs, Hohm would’ve made the 100 breast and 200 breast C-finals with her bests.

Hohm joins freestyler Abby Grottle in Pitt’s class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.