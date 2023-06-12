Breaststroke Clinic with Olympian Caspar Corbeau and Hall of Fame Swimmer David Guthrie

Houston, Texas – Swimtelligence Swim Clinics is excited to announce a special swimming event: Breaststroke Mastery, in collaboration with renowned Olympian and NCAA Champion Caspar Corbeau and Hall of Fame breaststroker David Guthrie. This unique breaststroke-focused clinic will take place on June 17th on the campus of Rice University, and promises to provide swimmers of all ages with an unparalleled learning experience.

The Breaststroke Mastery Clinic brings together the wide ranging experience and expertise of 2020 Olympian Caspar Corbeau, still fresh off his 2nd place finish in the 200 yard breaststroke and crucial :18.4 free relay split at the 2023 NCAA championships, and David Guthrie, a Hall of Fame breaststroker and Masters world record holder. With their combined wealth of knowledge and experience, participants can expect to receive state-of-the-art instruction and invaluable insights that will advance their breaststroke skills and training methods.

REGISTER FOR THE CLINIC HERE

The clinic format offers two sessions, each tailored to fit a specific age group:

Session 1 – for Age Group and Senior USA swimmers (12 and over)

Session 2 – for Masters swimmers (all ages and ability levels)

Each 2 hour session will include:

Guided instruction for dryland activation and warm-up (15 minutes) In-water instruction (75 minutes) (a. Technical demonstrations and drills, b. Interactive coaching and personalized feedback) Q&A and photo/autograph session (30 minutes)

Main topics covered:

Streamlining and body awareness

Body position and balance

Stroke technique for power and efficiency

Turns and pullouts

In addition to the drylands and pool instruction, time will be allotted for a group Q&A and individual photos+autographs at the end of each session, offering each participant a rare personalized encounter with an Olympic swimmer—just days before his departure for the World Championships.

All participants are required to be current members USA Swimming or USMS.

Registration for the Breaststroke Mastery Clinic is now open and spots are limited [50 per session].

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

David Guthrie

Swimtelligence Swim Clinics

832-878-3691

[email protected]

Swimtel.com

Swimtelligence Swim Clinics

The Instructors

Caspar Corbeau – After a steady climb through the college ranks under Eddie Reese at the University of Texas, Caspar’s recent breakthrough 1:49.15 cemented his place in the rarified stratosphere of super-elite sub 1:50 breaststrokers. In his young career, Caspar has already amassed a trove of international experience that includes the 2020 Tokyo Olympics a final in the 200m breaststroke at the 2022 World Championships. Caspar’s uncommon versatility enables him to perform at an elite level across a wide spectrum of strokes and distances in both LC and SC formats, making him extraordinarily well equipped with a deep knowledge base that he is eager to share with you. We are super fortunate to enjoy this rare opportunity to work with this experienced world class performer as he prepares to race at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan next month.

David Guthrie – A lifelong teacher, active competitive swimmer and USMS certified coach, David also brings a wealth of knowledge and firsthand experience to the clinic. A 4x World Masters Swimmer of the Year, with over 70 age group world records spanning 30 years and seven age groups to his credit, David has literally devoted decades to meticulously honing his craft. He enjoys the relentless search for ways to improve his technique, athleticism, and overall health, both in and out of the pool, and the reward of breaking through perceived boundaries. At age 62, Guthrie is still achieving Speedo Sectional cuts and enjoys mixing it up with the young swimmers. Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn from one of breaststroke’s true pioneers.

