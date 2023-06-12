Nathan Szobota Swims 4 New Best Times at NOVA Senior Classic

Virginia NOVA Senior Classic

June 2-4, 2023

NOVA Aquatic Center, Richmond, Virginia

Long Course Meters (50m), timed finals

Full Meet Results

Nathan Szobota was already on a lot of college teams’ radars headed into the opening of the class of 2025 recruiting cycle on Thursday; but last weekend in Richmond, he served up a few big reminders in the long course pool.

Szobota, who swims for the host Nova of Virginia club, won three events and swam four best times in timed finals racing earlier this month.

Best Times:

100 free – 54.77 (Previous PB: 55.22)

200 free – 1:53.90 (Win – Previous PB: 1:54.62)

200 back – 2:05.29 (Win – Previous PB: 2:07.18)

200 fly – 2:11.35 (Previous PB: 2:11.98)

Szobota doesn’t yet have International Team Trials cuts in any of his best events (his specialty is the distance freestyles), but will be among the favorites in many events at the Junior National Championships at the end of the summer. He is also showing off newfound versatility as he enters his junior year of high school.

In addition to Szobota’s swims, the meet featured an early-June tuneup from US National Teamer AJ Pouch, who trains in state at Virginia Tech. He swam 1:04.88 in the 100 breast and 2:17.01 in the 200 breast in his second long course meet since the NCAA Championships.

He was faster in both races at the Bermuda National Championships in May.

Other Notable Results from the meet: