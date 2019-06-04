Brazilians Correia & Melo Join ISL Aqua Centurions

The Rome-based International Swimming League (ISL) Team Aqua Centurions, led by Italian icon Federica Pellegrini, just added some major freestyle power to its rapidly-growing arsenal.

Brazilians Breno Correia and Luiz Altamir Melo have been announced as having joined existing Aqua Centurions members Santo Condorelli, Gabriele Detti, Kristian Gkolomeev, among others. The pair represent the only other swimmers from their nation to join the ISL, along with the already-announced Vini Lanza of London Roar.

While competing at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Correia and Melo were part of the menacing men’s 4x200m free relay that put up a time of 6:46.81 to crush the previous World Record held by Russia at 6:49.04 since 2010.

Melo opened with a powerful split of 1:42.03, while Correia anchored the Brazilians home in a monster 1:40.98 to top the podium in China.

Since then, Correia and Melo have each entered the LCM individual rankings in the 200 free event, with the former holding the 13th fastest time in the world in 1:46.65, and Melo as the 24th fastest swimmer in 1:47.23. Both marks were produced at April’s Brazil Trophy.

Aqua Centurions Roster as of June 4th: