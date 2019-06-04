Brazilians Correia & Melo Join ISL Aqua Centurions

The Rome-based International Swimming League (ISL) Team Aqua Centurions, led by Italian icon Federica Pellegrini, just added some major freestyle power to its rapidly-growing arsenal.
Brazilians Breno Correia and Luiz Altamir Melo have been announced as having joined existing Aqua Centurions members Santo Condorelli, Gabriele Detti, Kristian Gkolomeev, among others. The pair represent the only other swimmers from their nation to join the ISL, along with the already-announced Vini Lanza of London Roar.
While competing at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Correia and Melo were part of the menacing men’s 4x200m free relay that put up a time of 6:46.81 to crush the previous World Record held by Russia at 6:49.04 since 2010.
Melo opened with a powerful split of 1:42.03, while Correia anchored the Brazilians home in a monster 1:40.98 to top the podium in China.
Since then, Correia and Melo have each entered the LCM individual rankings in the 200 free event, with the former holding the 13th fastest time in the world in 1:46.65, and Melo as the 24th fastest swimmer in 1:47.23. Both marks were produced at April’s Brazil Trophy.
🌎💪🏻World Champions and WR holders⏱ in the 4×200 freestyle relay, we are proud to announce directly from Brazil 🇧🇷Breno Correia @brenomcorreia99 and Luiz Altamir Melo @luizaltamir96🇧🇷as team members of Aqua Centurions! Welcome on board boys! 🔱🧜♂️🧜♂️🔱. • • • • • • #swimmimg #swim #swimmers #swimmer #sports #watersport #isl #internationalswimmingleague #worldbest #readytofight #champion #champions #medal #medals #water #blue #chlorine #pool
Aqua Centurions Roster as of June 4th:
|Federica Pellegrini
|Luca Dotto
|Sarah Koehler
|Santo Condorelli
|Franziska Hentke
|Phillip Heintz
|Margherita Panziera
|Fabio Scozzoli
|Martina Carraro
|Laszlo Cseh
|Kaylee McKeown
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|Gabriele Detti
|Breno Correia
|Luiz Altamir Melo
Also of Notice that Correia is on the 100 free ranking also with his 48,11.
That kid can go 47 1:45 on World..
Brazil has this group of talented young freestylers who are all on the edge of individual medals. I think one of the great story lines heading toward Tokyo is which one can hit that next gear and make it happen.