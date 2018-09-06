Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Twin OW Feats From Pugh, Edgley

Disclaimer: Blueseventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The blueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

While the end of August has produced a lull of pool swimming, there has been no shortage of impressive open water feats.

The two that stand out are British swims that spanned months and stand up among the most historic in the sport of marathon swimming.

On August 29, Lewis Pugh became the first person to swim the length of the English Channel, completing the 530 km swim over 50 straight days. He started on July 12th and averaged about 10 km a day. Pugh called his swim a protest swim, hoping to “highlight what’s happening in our oceans and to really try to get world leaders to understand how serious it is and how quickly our oceans are changing.”You can read more about his swim here.

Then one day later, Ross Edgley completed a 900 mile (roughly 1500 km) stretch of his planned 1988-mile swim around the island of Great Britain. That stretch – covering the length of Britain from Lands’ End to John O’Groats – took him 62 days, which is less than half the time it took the previous world record-holder. Edgley has been swimming since June 1 and is about 1137 miles into the nearly-2000-mile swim.You can read more about his swim here.

