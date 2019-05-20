Bishop Carroll Girls Take Home A Program First Kansas 1A–5A State Championship

2019 KSHSAA Girls 1A–5A Swimming & Diving State Championships

May 16th, 2019 – May 18th, 2019

Topeka-Capitol Federal Natatorium, Topeka, KS

Short Course Yards (25y), Prelims-Finals

Psych Sheet

Live Results

In a nail-biter of a team race in which the lead oscillated back and forth between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel, the Bishop Carroll girls ended the meet with a program first Kansas 1A-5A State Swimming & Diving team title. Bishop Carroll amassed a grand total of 291 points, which marginally edged out Kapaun’s final score of 284 points.

Bishop Carroll started off the meet with a bang, as the quartet of Zoe Winter, Lexie Shelton, Natalee Clark and Lexie Bilby combined efforts for a winning time of 1:49.35. Earning the runner-up spot was Blue Valley-Southwest with their final time of 1:51.43, and in third was Kapaun in 1:52.62.

After the 200 free, Bishop Carroll went on to win the next four individual events in a row.

Zoe Winter had a phenomenal freshman state debut. First, she dominated the 200 IM, stopping the clock at 2:05.81 and was the only competitor to finish under 2:10. Then, she doubled up with a second win in the 100 fly 57.71, holding off two other freshman in St James Academy’s Mary Beth Clark and Wichita-Trinity’s Lexie Weatherford, both of whom ended up cracking 58 seconds to place second and third.

Bishop Carroll’s Sydney Schmidt once again proved herself as the sprint queen of the meet. The senior capped off her high school career with her second-straight victory in the 50 free, hitting the pad at 23.78. Although she swam the 100 fly last year, which she also won, Schmidt went on to double up in the 100 free to claim the win with her final time of 51.96.

Topeka-West’s Kadence Jeffries also notched two individual titles during her freshman state premier. She first won the 200 free with a 1:55.36, and then clocked a 5:05.62 in the 500 free to out-pace Bishop Carroll’s Lexie Shelton – who finished second with a 5:08.81 – for the win.

St Thomas Aquinas’s 200 free relay squad of Aubrey Hesser, Maddie Kopp, Jesse Paxton and Allie Micklavzina upset Bishop Caroll’s team for the win, registering a final time of 1:40.33 to Bishop Carroll’s 1:41.31.

In the 1m diving event, Blue Valley-Southwest’s Natalie Leacher comfortably secured the state title. The junior tallied a final score of 486.90.

The Kansas 1A-5A class of 2022 continued to impress through the 100 back, as yet another freshman in Wichita-Trinity’s Lexie Weatherford won an individual state title. Weatherford narrowly out-touched Blue Valley-Southwest’s Sarah Graven, as the two hit the wall in times of 58.89 and 59.05, respectively.

After being upset in the 500 free, Bishop Carroll’s Lexie Shelton ended the meet as with an individual state crown – winning the 100 breast in a time of 1:06.29 to barely out-swim Aquinas senior Jesse Paxton, who clocked a 1:06.56.

Despite receiving heavy chase from Kapaun the entire meet – particularly due to their impressive depth – Bishop Carroll locked in their trophy with a final victory in the 400 free relay. The team of Schmidt, Alexis Webb, Shelton and Winter combined to finish in a time of 3:35.29.

Top 5 Teams: