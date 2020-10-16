Birmingham Releases Sporting Schedule For 2022 Commonwealth Games

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games is slated for 2022 in Birmingham, England. With under 650 days to go until the quadrennial event, organizers have revealed the competition schedule for all 12 days’ worth of sport.

Swimming events, including para-swimming, are scheduled to span Friday, July 29th through Wednesday, August 3rd. Diving competition is on the agenda for Thursday, August 4th through Monday, August 8th, which is also the date of the closing ceremony.

“We’re extremely excited to be unveiling the daily schedule as we know that this will make the Games much more real for everyone, now that they can see exactly which sports will be taking place on each day,” said Ian Reid, CEO, Birmingham 2022.

“I’d like to thank all of the international and national governing bodies who have been working closely with us to ensure that we created an exciting schedule which also provides all competitors with the maximum period of recovery possible during what will be an action packed summer of sport in 2022.”

Swimming events are bound for the new venue of Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Sandwell, a city just over 5 miles from Birmingham City Centre. The facility is set to house a 50m long competition pool along with a 25m diving pool, with construction having begun in February of this year.

Work is expected to be completed in spring 2022, with the swimming and diving events for the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 27th to August 7th of that year. The building would then officially be open for public use in May of 2023.