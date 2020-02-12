Birmingham 2020 Commonwealth Games Aquatic Facility Breaks Ground

The new aquatics facility to be used for swimming events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in host city Birmingham, England has broken ground.

The estimated £73m (~$95m USD) facility, one of 5 new venues to be constructed for the Games, is positioned in Sandwell, a city just over 5 miles from Birmingham City Centre. As we reported in 2018, the state-of-the-art facility is slated to house a 50m long competition pool along with a 25m diving pool.

Post-Games, the vision is for the center to then serve as a leisure facility for citizens in the area. That impact is especially notable as the outdated Smethwick Swimming Centre and Langley Swimming Centre are both closing once the new venue is ready.

Sandwell Council’s deputy council leader councillor Maria Crompton said this week, “It’s fantastic news that work is now well underway on the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick.

“Our construction partner Wates are now on-site and making real progress, including on the foundations for the centre.

“This will be a state-of-the-art facility that will create a lasting legacy for health and wellbeing in the local community.”

Work is expected to be compted in spring 2022, with the swimming and diving events for the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 27th to August 7th of that year. The building would then officially be open for public use in May of 2023.

Quotes courtesy of Express & Star.