Whitley, Fusaro Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

February 12th, 2020 College, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Reece Whitley of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Henry Fusaro of USC was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Reece Whitley, So., California (Lafayette Hill, Pa.)
Whitley excelled in California’s two-day trip to USC last weekend, winning all four events he swam in. The sophomore swept the breaststroke events and swam the second leg of a 200-yard medley relay victory in the Bear’s 161-130 road win. His 200-yard breast finish (1:54.64) was nearly six seconds faster than the rest of the field. Whitley finished the weekend by winning the 200-meter (long course) breast event against UC San Diego with a time of 2:12.69, which cleared the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying requirement of 2:17.89. He earns his second Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honor this season.

ALSO NOMINATED: Liam Bresette, ASU.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Henry Fusaro, Sr., USC (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
Fusaro recorded three wins last weekend, giving him seven this season in dual-meet action, including three Pac-12 sweeps (against ASU, Arizona and Stanford) on springboard. The senior posted top scores against California in the 1-meter (358.28) and 3 meter (380.85) and in the 1-meter (373.37) and 3-meter (419.55) while facing Stanford. Fusaro earns his first weekly award and has earned two-career Pac-12 Diver of the Month honors.

ALSO NOMINATED: Youssef Salim, ASU; Tony Chen, UTAH.

2019-20 Men’s Swimmers of the Month/Week

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Alexei Sancov, USC Youssef Selim, Arizona State
December Ryan Hoffer, California Luke McDivitt, Utah
Jan. 8 Brooks Fail, Arizona Youssef Selim, Arizona State
Jan. 15 Grant Shoults, Stanford Conor Casey, Stanford
Jan. 22 Alexei Sancov, USC Tony Chen, Utah
Jan. 29 Reece Whitley, California Youssef Selim, Arizona State 
Feb. 5 David Fridlander, Utah Tony Chen, Utah
Feb. 12 Reece Whitley, California Henry Fusaro, USC

PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP
• Tickets for the 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship on Mar. 4-7 in Federal Way, Wash. are on sale now. Tickets can be found at pac-12.com or by clicking the link here.

