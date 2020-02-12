Whitley, Fusaro Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Reece Whitley of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Henry Fusaro of USC was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Reece Whitley, So., California (Lafayette Hill, Pa.)

Whitley excelled in California’s two-day trip to USC last weekend, winning all four events he swam in. The sophomore swept the breaststroke events and swam the second leg of a 200-yard medley relay victory in the Bear’s 161-130 road win. His 200-yard breast finish (1:54.64) was nearly six seconds faster than the rest of the field. Whitley finished the weekend by winning the 200-meter (long course) breast event against UC San Diego with a time of 2:12.69, which cleared the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying requirement of 2:17.89. He earns his second Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honor this season.

ALSO NOMINATED: Liam Bresette, ASU.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Henry Fusaro, Sr., USC (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Fusaro recorded three wins last weekend, giving him seven this season in dual-meet action, including three Pac-12 sweeps (against ASU, Arizona and Stanford) on springboard. The senior posted top scores against California in the 1-meter (358.28) and 3 meter (380.85) and in the 1-meter (373.37) and 3-meter (419.55) while facing Stanford. Fusaro earns his first weekly award and has earned two-career Pac-12 Diver of the Month honors.

ALSO NOMINATED: Youssef Salim, ASU; Tony Chen, UTAH.

2019-20 Men’s Swimmers of the Month/Week

PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP

• Tickets for the 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship on Mar. 4-7 in Federal Way, Wash. are on sale now. Tickets can be found at pac-12.com or by clicking the link here.