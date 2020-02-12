ASU’s Looney, Utah’s Dececco Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that LINDSAY LOONEY of ARIZONA STATE was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the week and LIZZY DECECCO of UTAH was named Pac-12 Diver of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Lindsay Looney, Fr., Arizona State (Denison, Texas)

Looney (Denison, Texas) dominated in her events in Arizona State’s dual-meet victory over Arizona (181-103) last Saturday. The freshman swimmer set the ASU school record in the 200-yard butterfly (1:55.39) which was previously held by Ashton Aubry with a time of 1:56.14. Her time in the 200 fly is currently the 11th-fastest time in all of Division I swimming.

Looney also won the 100 fly with a time of 53.65, sweeping the fly events for the second time this season. This is the first time this season that Looney has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Lizzy DeCecco, Fr., Utah (Saskatoon, Canada)

DeCecco (Saskatoon, Canada) was one of several Utah women’s divers competing at the Air Force Diving Invitational last weekend. DeCecco competed over three days (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events.

The freshman diver recorded her highest finish of the Invitational in the platform event, totaling 230.15 points and placing third. In the 1-meter the freshman totaled 229.65 points, placing sixth and in the 3-meter she totaled 254.20, placing fifth. This is the first time this season that DeCecco has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week.

