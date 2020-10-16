Texas Women Wrap Up Day One of Dust Off Your Boots Invitational

Courtesy: Texas Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of six NCAA “B” cut performances highlighted Friday’s opening day of The University of Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving Dust Off Your Boots Invitational at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. This meet marks the first official competition of the 2020-21 season.

UT’s talented recruiting class impressed in their collegiate debut, as three of the six “B” cut efforts were turned in by freshmen. Junior Julia Cook and freshman Olivia Bray both posted “B” cuts in the 100-yard backstroke, while freshman Anna Elendt (100-yard breaststroke), freshman Emma Sticklen (200-yard butterfly), senior Evie Pfeifer (500-yard freestyle) and sophomore Kelly Pash (200-yard individual medley) all added “B” cut performances on Friday.

Meet Highlights

The Dust Off Your Boots Invitational concludes on Saturday, Oct. 17 with action beginning at 9 a.m. CT. Due to health and safety protocols, the meet is closed to the public.

You can find full results from day one here.