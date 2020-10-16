Texas Women Wrap Up Day One of Dust Off Your Boots Invitational

Courtesy: Texas Athletics
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of six NCAA “B” cut performances highlighted Friday’s opening day of The University of Texas Women’s Swimming and Diving Dust Off Your Boots Invitational at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. This meet marks the first official competition of the 2020-21 season.
UT’s talented recruiting class impressed in their collegiate debut, as three of the six “B” cut efforts were turned in by freshmen. Junior Julia Cook and freshman Olivia Bray both posted “B” cuts in the 100-yard backstroke, while freshman Anna Elendt (100-yard breaststroke), freshman Emma Sticklen (200-yard butterfly), senior Evie Pfeifer (500-yard freestyle) and sophomore Kelly Pash (200-yard individual medley) all added “B” cut performances on Friday.
Meet Highlights
- Junior Julia Cook kicked off the meet with a win in the 100-yard backstroke (53.23), while freshman Olivia Bray took second (53.72). Both Cook and Bray registered NCAA “B” cut times.
- Freshman Anna Elendt claimed an impressive victory in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.30), recording an NCAA “B” cut effort.
- Freshman Emma Sticklen earned the win in the 200-yard butterfly (1:58.35), claiming an NCAA “B” cut time.
- Sophomore Bridget Semenuk posted a victory in the 50-yard freestyle (22.98), just touching in front of former Longhorn Remedy Rule (22.99).
- Senior Evie Pfeifer claimed the win in the 500-yard freestyle (4:45.27), registering an NCAA “B” cut effort.
- Former UT All-American (2013-17) and current USA Swimming Women’s National Team member Madisyn Cox earned the win in the 200-yard individual medley (1:52.44). Sophomore Kelly Pash (1:58.22) took second and recorded an NCAA “B” cut time.
- The quartet of Julia Cook, Evie Pfeifer, freshman Ava Longi and freshman Grace Cooper capped off the first day’s action with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:26.84).
The Dust Off Your Boots Invitational concludes on Saturday, Oct. 17 with action beginning at 9 a.m. CT. Due to health and safety protocols, the meet is closed to the public.