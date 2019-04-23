Billings Teammates Van Keuren and Johnson Commit to East Side DIII Teams

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Billings West High School and Billings Aquatic Club teammates Michael Van Keuren and Mason Johnson have decided to announce their college commitments together for the fall of 2019: Van Keuren to Kenyon College and Johnson to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

Van Keuren, whose strengths lie within the endurance based events, will join arguably the strongest DIII conference in the nation in the North Coast Conference, while Johnson, a breaststroker and IMer, will be joining Wesleyan, also a DIII team, that competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

At the 2019 Montana High School State Championship meet Van Keuren swam the 200 yard IM and 100-yard butterfly, taking 2nd and 4th place respectively, while Johnson swam the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, taking 3rd and 5th place respectively. They both swam at the 2019 Speedo Champions meet in Federal Way, Washington, however, only Van Keuren swam individual events in finals. He took 20th place in the 1650 yard freestyle with a new career PR and 23rd place in the 200-yard butterfly after setting a new career PR in prelims.

Michael Van Keuren’s Best Times in Yards

500 free – 4:45.44

1650 free – 16:09.20

200 fly – 1:52.45

400 IM – 4:06.33

Mason Johnson’s Best Times in Yards

100 breast – 1:00.23

200 breast – 2:11.19

200 IM – 2:03.92

400 IM – 4:17.88

Van Keuren will enter the 2019 NCAC season with career-best times in the 1650 yard freestyle that would have ranked 12th in the conference and 6th on the team last year and a best time in the 200-yard butterfly that would have been ranked 13th in the conference and 4th on the team. Johnson will bring career best times to Wesleyan in the four events listed above that would have been the fastest times on the team for the 2018-2019 season.

The Class of 2023 for Kenyon will be made up Van Keuren as well as Spencer Pruett, Nicholas Hong, Andrew Stolarski, Liam Sweeney, and Jake Ritz; a class made up sprinters and breaststrokers with Stolarski and Ritz being more distance orientated. For Wesleyan, Johnson will join Jacob Lafferty, Richard Ettinger, Nick Dillon, Jeremy Kim, and Mason Polaner; a very diverse class with Kim being the only other breaststroker.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.