Big 12 Diving Postponed To March 1-3 Amid Winter Weather

Freezing winter storms in Texas continue to throw wrinkles into major swimming & diving meets. Now the Big 12 will push its diving competition to March due to travel concerns.

The Big 12 originally planned to host its diving competition from Friday, February 19 to Sunday, February 21 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. Typically run alongside the conference’s swimming championships, the women’s and men’s diving meet was split off this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the women’s and men’s swimming competition set to run a week later.

Now, though, diving will actually be pushed to after swimming. The Big 12 Championships will host diving from Monday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 3, 2021. So far, we’ve heard of no postponements expected for the swim meet. Here’s a look at the conference championship schedule:

  • Big 12 Diving Championships: Feb. 19-21 (postponed)
  • Big 12 Swimming Championships: Feb 24-27
  • Big 12 Diving Championships: March 1-3 (rescheduled)

That means the official conference champions for both women and men won’t be named at the conclusion of the swimming portion, with diving still to come. The Big 12 conference isn’t typically a nailbiter, though, with Texas winning the last 8 women’s titles and the last 24 men’s titles.

The Big 12 joins at least two other major swim/dive events to adjust their schedules amid the winter storms. The Texas High School Girls State Championship was postponed to early next week and the AAC Championships were pushed to Sunday, February 21.

JCO
57 seconds ago

Guess we’ll have to wait a week after swimming to see who wins the team title!

