Best Women’s Crossback Swimsuits for Competitive Swimmers

When you’re grinding through 7,000 yards a day, your swimsuit has to work as hard as you do. That’s where the crossback comes in. With a secure, stay-put strap system and a fit designed for movement, these suits are built to handle high-yardage training and race-day warmups alike. Crossbacks offer the ideal blend of compression and flexibility, which is why they’ve become the preferred silhouette for competitive female swimmers across club, college, and masters levels.

This year, the best crossback suits are tougher, sleeker, and more versatile than ever—and as always, Speedo continues to lead the lane. Whether you’re shopping for a durable everyday suit, a bold-patterned practice option, or something that checks both boxes, this top-10 list has you covered.

Quick Take: Best Crossback Swimsuits 2025

Best Overall : SPEEDO Lunar Storm Crossback – Elite durability, sleek compression fit, all-around training staple.

: SPEEDO Lunar Storm Crossback – Elite durability, sleek compression fit, all-around training staple. Best Value : SPORTI Wide Strap Crossback – Budget-friendly and built for daily laps.

: SPORTI Wide Strap Crossback – Budget-friendly and built for daily laps. Most Stylish : JOLYN Brandon Tortuga – Minimalist, high-performance with standout design.

: JOLYN Brandon Tortuga – Minimalist, high-performance with standout design. Best for Young Swimmers : SPORTI x Walsh Sisters Lizzie Crossback – Performance meets age-group flair.

: SPORTI x Walsh Sisters Lizzie Crossback – Performance meets age-group flair. Most Ergonomic Fit: ARENA One Double Cross Back – Secure fit with European style.

1. SPEEDO Women’s Lunar Storm Crossback One Piece – Approx $89.50

This is Speedo’s premium training suit, and it shows. The Lunar Storm crossback offers a sleek, hydrodynamic cut with strong compression and durable Endurance+ fabric. Ideal for swimmers logging serious yardage who want a no-fuss, secure fit.

2. SPEEDO Women’s Vortex Maze Crossback One Piece – Approx $89.50

Same elite build as the Lunar Storm, but with a bold print that still feels professional. Built for year-round training and tough enough for your most intense sets.

3. SPEEDO Women’s Emerging Force Crossback One Piece – Approx $84

Strong visual lines with the same performance cut and chlorine-resistant materials. The design feels fast, and the fit backs it up. This one is a fan favorite for meet warmups.

4. SPEEDO Women’s Cyclone Swirl Crossback One Piece – Approx $58

A slightly lower price point than Speedo’s top-tier crossbacks, but still delivers where it matters: fit, durability, and comfort. Great for swimmers who want Speedo quality without spending over $80.

5. ARENA Women’s One Double Cross Back One Piece – Approx $75

Arena’s signature take on the crossback silhouette. The One series offers an ergonomic fit and good compression. The double-strap design adds flair and function, though it can feel snug for broader shoulders.

6. JOLYN Women’s Brandon Tortuga One Piece – Approx $78

JOLYN has carved out a loyal following with their durable, minimalist designs. The Tortuga Brandon features quick-dry fabric and a low-drag fit. Best suited for swimmers who prefer an unlined suit and love JOLYN’s tighter cuts.

7. JOLYN Women’s Brandon 2 Solid One Piece – Approx $68

The updated Brandon 2 offers a slightly more forgiving fit than earlier JOLYN models. Still a training workhorse, just with a little more give and a cleaner neckline.

8. NIKE Women’s Hydrastrong Tie Dye Crossback – Approx $70

Nike’s Hydrastrong fabric is solid and long-lasting, and this crossback delivers a modern, sporty aesthetic. Slightly higher neckline for more coverage. Bonus: the tie-dye print stands out without looking gimmicky.

9. SPORTI x Alex & Gretchen Walsh Lizzie Crossback – Approx $48

Affordable, stylish, and backed by the Walsh sisters’ credibility. This Sporti suit has caught on among age groupers and college swimmers alike. The fit is athletic, and the design gives elite vibes at an entry-level price.

10. SPORTI Wide Strap Crossback One Piece – Approx $37

A budget-friendly basic that holds up surprisingly well. The wide straps offer added support, and the cut is full-coverage without feeling bulky. Best value for everyday training on a tight budget.

