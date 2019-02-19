Bartlesville Girls Top Tight Oklahoma 6A State Meet

2019 Oklahoma Girls’ Class 6A State Meet

February 15th-16th, 2019

Edmond Schools Aquatic Center, Edmond, Oklahoma.

Full results

The girls’ meet point spread was considerably tighter than that of the boys’. The overall champion, Bartlesville, won by just 20 points, and the difference between third and fifth place was just 10.5 points.

Bartlesville and Jenks got off to a competitive start, with the former winning the 200 medley relay by just .03; Bartlesville went 1:48.65 and Jenks 1:48.68.

Bartlesville senior June Harris won the first individual event of the day by a wide margin, topping the 200 free in 1:53.85. In second was Edmond Sante Fe senior Chloe Case in 1:55.26, and in third, Hollis Gilbert in 1:56.11. Harris also won the 200 free by two seconds, going 51.73, following by Stillwater’s Marcia Shaw in 53.70.

Gilbert, of Bartlesville, won the 500 free in 5:05.92. Case took second in 5:07.08 and Edmond North’s Maya Ferrell finished third in 5:08.90.

Bartlesville senior Erin Downey also won her first race handily, going 2:07.96 in the 200 IM. In second was Bixby junior Kayley Henderson in 2:09.38, and in third, Norman North’s Bria Boreham in 2:12.03. Later in the day, Downey won the 100 breast by almost two seconds. She touched in 1:05.65 and Laney Fenton followed in 1:07.53. Bria Boreham and Emma Reynolds tied for third in 1:08.70.

Bartlesville wrapped the day with a win by nearly 3 seconds in the 400 free relay, finishing in 3:39.24. Bixby was second in 3:42.01 and Union High third in 3:43.97.

Other winners:

led a contingent of four girls under :25 in the 50 free, going 24.14. She also topped a close 100 fly, going 57.24, with Broken Arrow’s following in 57.40. Union High School topped a Bartlesville-less field in the 200 free relay, going 1:43.30. Edmond Memorial’s team touched second in 1:44.62, and Edmond North third in 1:44.73.

Bixby junior Kayley Henderson led three swimmers who were under 1:00 in the 100 back. She went 57.73, Annie Kramer went 58.15, and Jenna Vann 59.87.

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES: 2019 OKLAHOMA GIRLS’ CLASS 6A