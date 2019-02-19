Dietrich Meyer Splits 20.9, 45.9 As Olympic Wins Washington 2A Title

WASHINGTON BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS – 2A

February 15th-16th, 2019

25 yards, prelims/finals

King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington

Sophomore Dietrich Meyer hit two barrier-breaking splits and won four overall events to lead Olympic High School to Washington’s 2A (small schools) state title.

Meyer swept the sprints and was a force on both free relays. The sophomore broke a class 2A state record in the 100 free, going 46.42 – that took down his record of 46.56 from last year in class 2A. Meyer was also 21.49 to win the 50 free by a little more than a tenth.

He anchored both free relays, splitting 20.98 on the 200 free team to help Olympic break a 2A state record. With Haakon Meyer, Rainer Meyer and Tiernann Shelton, the relay went 1:26.64, getting straight 21s out of the opening three splits. Haakon Meyer, Ross Burchell, Ryan Burchell and Dietrich Meyer combined to go 3:10.88 on the 400 free relay, smashing two full seconds off the 2A state mark and winning by nearly two seconds. Dietrich Meyer was 45.91 on the end of that relay.

Second-place Kingston was also under the 2A state record in that race, and had a great weekend at the top of their roster. Kingston won five events in total, including three straight to open the meet. Timothy Gallagher, Aron Markow, Rocco Velie and Ethan Fox made up a 1:34.30 200 medley relay that was within a second of the state record. In the very next event, the senior Gallagher would go on to win the state 200 free title in 1:40.13.

And one event after that, Fox took the 200 IM in a blowout, going 1:54.28. Later in the meet, Gallagher won the 100 back in a new 2A state record 48.79. And Markow returned to win the 100 breast in 57.06.

Other event winners:

Bellingham’s Elijah Drew won the diving event with 305.80 points.

won the diving event with 305.80 points. Pullman’s Holden Ellsworth broke a 2A state record while winning the 100 fly. He was 49.75.

broke a 2A state record while winning the 100 fly. He was 49.75. Liberty’s Warren Briggs went 4:36.52 to win the 500 free.

Top 5 Teams