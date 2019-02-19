Linnea Mack Trumps Team Elite Stars at Presidents’ Day Classic

2019 SAN DIEGO-IMPERIAL SWIMMING SENIOR CLASSIC

David Marsh’s UCSD-based Team Elite pro squad were the primary stars of the show at the 2019 San Diego-Imperial President’s Day Classic, but they weren’t the only stars at a meet that is growing rich with swimming talent.

World Record holder Kathleen Baker and her training partner Kendyl Stewart wound up scratching down to just 1 event each, the 200 IM, but there they went 1-2, both breaking the Meet Record, in 1:55.92 and 1:59.57, respectively. Baker split 33.7 on her breaststroke leg, as compared to just 36.7 for Stewart, reminding everyone that she was a national-caliber breaststroker in high school.

Not showing up on the original psych sheets, but racing anyway, was San Diego’s newest resident elite: 19-year old National Teamer Michael Andrew. Belying his usual monster schedules, Andrew swam just 2 races in a truncated lineup: the 50 free, which he won in 19.68; and the 100 free, where he took 3rd in 44.79 (he was 44.52 in prelims). In that 100 free, he finished behind a pair of Team Elite swimmers: Merion Cheruti (44.30) and Michael Chadwick (42.57).

Video of the 100 free final:

Chadwick also swam, and won, the 200 IM in 1:45.40. Finishing 2nd in the race was CCAT Swimming’s Zac Van Zandt in 1:49.67. That’s his best time by almost 2 seconds, and ranks him 16 nationally among 15-16s so far this season.

Other Noteworthy Results (Pro and Otherwise):