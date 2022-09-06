Back and Free Specialist, Nash Baker, Commits to Concordia University Irvine

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nash Baker, a 2022 graduate of Fossil Ridge High School in Colorado, has announced his commitment to Concordia University Irvine for the 2022-2023 season.

I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Concordia University Irvine! I am so grateful for my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who helped make this dream come true. GO EAGLES!

When he wasn’t swimming with his high school, Baker trained and competed with the Fort Collins Area Swim Team. He primarily specializes in sprint freestyle and backstroke.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 22.90

100 free- 51.16

100 back- 54.46

200 back- 1:59.45

Baker competed at the 2022 Colorado State 5A (second largest) Boys Championships. There, he swam the individual 100 back as well as leading off Fossil Ridge’s 200 medley relay.

The relay team finished 14th in prelims and 15th in finals, posting a 1:37.59. Baker split a 25.72 in prelims then dropped .42 seconds in finals, going 25.30.

In the 100 back, Baker finished 40th with a 58.85. His best time of 54.46 is from July of 2021.

Concordia University Irvine (CUI) is a Division II program that is part of the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference (PCSC).

At the 2022 PCSC Championships, the Golden Eagle men came away championships, edging out second place UC Santa Cruz on the final relay. Concordia finished with 731 total points while UCSC had 729.5. This was CUI’s second conference win in the past four years.

In the 100 back, Baker’s best time would have placed him 16th at the 2022 Championships, rounding out the B-final. CUI had 3 swimmers final in that event, ultimately finishing 3rd, 12th, and 15th. In the 200 back he would have been 14th overall and 5th among the Golden Eagles.

Joining Baker in Irvine this year are fellow Colorado native Michael Ashton, along with California natives Khang Cao and Jerald Bermudez. Ashton looks as though he will be the most influential of the bunch for CUI. He is also a freestyle and backstroke specialist, going 48.22 in the 100 free, 53.22 in the 100 back, and 1:56.73 in the 200 back.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.