Avery Mehok Decommits From Kentucky, Sends Verbal To Auburn (2024)

Avery Mehok of Cedar Park, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University after initially committing to Kentucky this winter. Both of Mehok’s parents swam collegiately, with her father competing for Villanova and her mother swimming at the University of Texas.

Mehok’s change in commitment comes after the resignation of former Kentucky head coach Lars Jorgensen. Jorgensen has since been replaced by Bret Lungaard, the former head coach of the Princeton women’s swimming and diving team.

“I am so grateful for everything I have learned throughout this process and the people that I have met! With that, I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University!! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all the support and encouragement throughout everything. War Eagle!”

Mehok trains and competes year-round with Nitro Swimming, and primarily focuses on backstroke and freestyle events. She recently competed at Junior Nationals in Irvine, where she finished as high as 85th in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:24.22. She also raced individually in the 100 free and 100 back, where she swam season best times of 58.87 and 1:05.82, respectively.

Mehok was also a member of four of Nitro’s relays at Juniors. She led off the 4×50 medley and 4×100 medley with times of 30.57 and 1:06.03, then clocked splits of 26.62 and 58.09 as the third leg of the 4×50 and 4×100 freestyle relays.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.86

100 free – 50.90

200 free – 1:49.25

100 back – 55.41

200 back – 1:59.19

The Auburn women finished 7th out of 12 teams at the 2023 SEC Championships. Ellie Waldrep was the team’s top performer last season in the 100 backstroke, as she posted a time of 51.74 at the Georgia Fall Invitational. Leading the 200 backstroke was Daisy Platts, who led preliminaries at SECs with a 1:51.63.

Mehok joins Audrey Crawford, Audrey Olen, Bella Ekk, Carly Bixby, Olivia Stewart, Amie Perna, Georgia Colborn, Ashlyn Morr, Kate Murray, Annika Finzen, Sarah Bush, Taylor Grimley, and Izzy Iwasyk in Auburn’s class of 2028.

