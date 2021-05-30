Austrian National Record-holder Marlene Kahler Commits to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austrian freestyler Marlene Kahler, 20, has announced her intention to swim at the University of Southern California beginning next fall.

“I am beyond excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California. I can’t wait to continue my swimming career as a part of the USC swim team. ❤️💛 Thanks to all the people who have been on my journey so far and special thanks to my family who is always supporting me – no matter what! #fighton ✌🏼 #usc”

Kahler is a member of the Austrian National Team and is the current national record-holder in the LCM 800 free (8:32.51) and 1500 free (16:21.52) and the SCM 1500 free (16:03.68) and 4×100 medley relay (55.29 anchor). Her 800 free time was over 4 seconds faster than the previous national mark.

Kahler competed for Austria earlier this month at the LEN European Swimming Championships where she placed 9th in the 800 free (8:37.11) and 13th in the 1500 free (16:44.69). She has been selected to represent Austria at the Tokyo Olympics. She was a bronze medalist in the 400 free (4:12.48) and the 800 free (8:36.57) at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Top LCM times (converted):

50 free – 26.14 (22.82)

100 free – 56.64 (49.58)

200 free – 1:59.60 (1:44.86)

400 free – 4:09.73 (4:39.80)

800 free – 8:32.51 (9:34.24)

1500 free – 16:21.52 (16:02.27)

Kahler will suit up for USC with New Zealand’s Alice Waldow, Australia’s Calypso Sheridan, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, Courtney Tseng, a graduate transfer from Princeton, and Canada’s Gigi Sasseville. She will have an immediate impact for the Trojans, with converted times that would have won the mile and scored in the A finals of the 500 free and 200 free at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships. At NCAAs, she would have been top-8 in the 1650 free and the 500 free and top-16 in the 200 free.

