Buchanan’s Colby Hatton Clocks 44.20 100 Free at CIF Central D1 Championships

2021 CIF Central Section D1 Championships

May 27-30, 2021

Clovis West High School, Fresno, CA

SCY (25y)

Results on MeetMobile

Final Team Standings (Top 5)

Girls

Clovis North High School – 475 Clovis West High School – 331 San Luis Obispo High School – 168.5 Buchanan High School – 166 Paso Robles High School – 159.5

Boys

Buchanan High School – 415.5 Clovis North High School – 400 Clovis West High School – 207 Arroyo Grande – 132.5 Clovis High School – 128.5

The Clovis North girls and Buchanan boys came away with CIF Central D1 titles this weekend, with Clovis North winning by a massive margin. Clovis North junior Charlize Phillips won both of her individual events, first taking the girls 200 free in 1:52.68. The swim marked a season best for Phillips by over a second. She then went on to win the girls 100 fly, posting a 56.39. That swim also marked a season best for the junior.

Phillips was also a member of the Clovis North winning 400 free relay. She led the squad off in 52.06, and was followed by Alexis Naranjo (54.66), Avery Nestor (52.71), and Bianca Fernandez (51.97) for a final time of 3:31.40.

Another Clovis North junior, Ella Guffey, took the girls 100 back in 58.71. She won the race in a tight finish with Liberty High School sophomore Isabel Horaska, who touched in 58.97. Horaska was the top seed heading into finals, having led prelims with a 58.72. Prior to the finals swim, Guffey hadn’t been under 1:00 this season.

Bianca Fernandez, a Clovis North sophomore, won the girls 50 free, swimming a season best 24.20. In addition to being on the 400 free relay, Fernandez was also a member of the Clovis North 200 free relay, which claimed victory in 1:39.10. Alexis Naranjo led the team off in 25.66, and was followed by Amber DePry in 25.01, Sierra DePry in 24.84, and Fernandez in 23.59.

Clovis East junior Mackenzie Miller posted a 2:03.64 to win the girls 200 IM decisively. Miller was excellent on the back half of the race, splitting 33.87 on breast, and coming home in 29.59. Miller would then go on to win the girls 100 breast, posting a 1:01.39. She was out in 29.16, and produced a great 2nd 50 of 32.23.

San Luis Obispo junior Naya Koc took the girls 100 free in 51.47, touching first by over a second. Buchanan sophomore Olivia Sundgren took the girls 500 free in 4:59.35, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 5:00. Clovis West won the girls 200 medley relay in 1:47.65. Avery Easterling led off in 28.71, with Hannah Marinovich splitting 28.78 on breast, Abby Hill split 25.94 on fly, and Julianne Snyder anchored in 24.22.

After his breakthrough prelims performances, Buchanan junior Colby Hatton was a touch off in finals of the boys 50 free. He still won the race handily, touching in 20.20. Despite being off his 19.96 from prelims, the swim was still good to win by 0.66 seconds. Hatton was on form in finals of the boys 100 free, roaring to a new personal best of 44.20. The swim was under his prelims performance of 44.47. Kingsburg senior Jackson Huckabay took 2nd in a personal best of 44.55.

Hatton was also a member of the Buchanan 200 free and 400 free relays, both of which won. He led off the 200 free relay squad in 20.14, with Tyler Leveque (21.43), Wessel Meyer (21.41), and Cameron Schwantes (21.83) for a 1:24.81. Schwantes then led the 400 free relay off in 48.02, and was followed by Tyler Mrkaich (46.34), Justin Welch (47.20), and Hatton (44.31), finishing in 3:05.87.

The boys 200 medley relay was won by Buchanan as well. Justin Welch led the squad off in 24.16, with Tyler Leveque splitting 26.71 on breast, Nicholas Jumaoas splitting 23.72 on fly, and Tyler Mrkaich anchoring in 20.29, for a final time of 1:34.88.

Jackson Huckabay, the senior who finished 2nd in the 100 free, took the boys 200 free by a large margin. Huckabay swam to a 1:37.59, going out in 46.78, and coming home in 50.81.

Coalinga High School junior Bryan Wong won the boys 200 IM in 1:52.17, winning the race by exactly 2 seconds. Wong got out to a quick front half, splitting 24.15 on fly and 28.53 on back, for a 52.68 on the first 100. Wong went on to take the boys 100 breast as well, touching in 55.86.

Clovis North senior Paul Lerro posted a decisive win in the boys 100 back, clocking a 50.74. Winning in a very tight race, Clovis North sophomore Hayden Lambert swam a 4:33.01 to win the boys 500 free. In the boys 100 fly, Clovis West junior Carson Plumlee finished in 50.69 to claim victory.