Australian Olympian Jaclyn Barclay Replaced on Junior Pan Pacs Roster by Jessica Wilson

2024 Junior Pan Pac Championships

Olympian Jaclyn Barclay, due to be the headliner of the Australian team at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships that start on Wednesday, has been replaced by Jessica Wilson, Swimming Australia announced at the 11th hour this week.

Swimming Australia did not share a reason for the late swap, but the organization’s selection rules preclude Olympians from being chosen for Junior Pan Pacs. This philosophy is held by most participating nations with this meet being designed as part of the developmental pathway.

Wilson will swim the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM at the meet, where she is seeded with times of 1:01.90, 2:16.85, and 2:25.00, respectively.

Barclay swam the 200 back individually at the Olympic Games, placing 17th in prelims and missing advancement by .03 seconds. She was the 2023 World Junior Champion in the 100 back and won four medals at the under-attended World Aquatics Championships earlier this year (including individual silver in the 200 back).

Countries can enter an unlimited number of swimmers in the heats of each event, with a maximum of two swimmers permitted to advance to the A finals from each country. In events where B finals are held, countries can send up to two athletes to the B Final, unless they don’t have any swimmers in the A Final, then they can qualify up to three athletes to the B Final.