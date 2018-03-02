Aussie Day 4 Prelims: McEvoy 21.87, Cate Campbell 24.19 Scorchers

2018 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap

Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap

Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap

Qualification refresher:

At a high-level, roster spots will be given to the top 3 finishers in the A final of each individual Olympic event at the Trials, provided the swimmers meet or beat the listed qualifying time. As for relays, the top 2 swimmers in the A final of each non-free 100 may be considered for the medley, while the top 2 in the 100m free and 200m free will be considered for the 400m and 800m freestyle relays. 3rd through 8th place finishers in the freestyle events may be considered for selection as relay-only swimmers.

The non-Olympic events will see the top 3 finishers be considered for selection, as long as their A final performances meet or beat the qualifying times. These are considered the priority level 3. Priority level 4 includes swimmers who have met B standards, provided no swimmers met the A QTs.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 27.37, Emily Seebohm , 2017

, 2017 ‘A’ Cut – 27.60

‘B’ Cut – 28.52

Top 8: Seebohm, 28.30 Atherton, 28.57 Barratt, 28.73 Baker, 28.78 Whittaker, 28.89 O’Callaghan, 29.22 Tonner, 29.37 Williams, 29.41



Australia’s backstroking queen Emily Seebohm led the pack this morning with a solid 28.30 50m backstroke. Right behind was her Brisbane Grammar teammate, Minna Atherton, the reigning world junior champion in this event. This morning she clocked 28.57, while her WJR stands at the 27.49 earned back in 2016.

Rockingham’s 30-year-old veteran Holly Barratt is in the mix with her 28.73, while Hayley Baker, the 200m backstroke bronze medalist and 100m backstroke silver medalist here in Southport, settled for 4th in 28.78.

Of note, there’s a 13-year-old in the hunt represented by 6th seeded Molliee O’Callaghan. The Waterworx athlete notched 29.22 to score a slot in tonight’s final.

MEN’S 400 IM (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 4:10.14, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, 2014

‘A’ Cut – 4:15.69

‘B’ Cut- 4:17.90

Top 8: Mahoney, 4:23.71 Gilliland, 4:23.97 Larkin, 4:24.34 Elliott, 4:24.35 Sherington, 4:24.51 Wang, 4:25.22 Lee, 4:25.91 Schlicht, 4:26.41



Olympic finalist Travis Mahoney paved the way this morning in the men’s 400m IM heats, taking the top seed in 4:23.71. At 27, the Marion swimmer is a seasoned racer and knows what he needs to do to get into the A cut territory come tonight’s final. In Rio, Mahoney ultimately finished in 7th place in 4:15.48, so he’ll need to race a near lifetime best to clear the Commonwealth Games qualifying standard.

One of Mahoney’s biggest rivals was missing from this morning’s heats, however, as top seeded Clyde Lewis wound up not racing. The 20-year-old St. Peters Western standout already raced her in Southport, finishing 5th in the 200m free, 7th in the 100 free, and topped the entire field with gold in the 200m IM.

Brisbane Grammar’s Jared Gilliland was less than .3 away from Mahoney, stopping the clock in 4:32.97, while new-to-the-IM-scene Mitch Larkin snared the 3rd seed in 4:24.34. Larkin earned silver last night in the 200m IM after taking gold in the 200m back. We’ll see if he has enough left in his tank to approach the B qualifying time at least tonight.

As with the women’s 50m back, there’s a teen among the final 8 in the form of 16-year-old Se-Bom Lee. He is positioned as the 7th fastest swimmer of the morning with his outing of 4:25.22.

MEN’S 50 BACK (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 24.54, Ben Treffers , 2014

, 2014 ‘A’ Cut – 24.84

‘B’ Cut – 25.29

Top 8: Treffers, 25.05 Incerti, 25.17 Larkin, 25.27 Stockwell, 25.30 Graham, 25.60 Beaver, 25.61 (tied) Woodward, 25.61 (tied) Sudartawa (INA), 25.67 Yang, 25.67



Somehow Mitch Larkin got out of the pool after his 400m IM and essentially got right back into the water for the men’s 50m back immediately after. The 2015 double world champion secured a spot in tonight’s final in this splash n’ dash, earning a solid mark of 25.27 to clear the B cut.

Ben Trefers and Zac Incerti also cleared the B standard of 25.29 with their respective outings of 25.05 and 25.17. Treffers finished 3rd in the 100m back and is on the bubble to be considered for selection to the Commonwealth Games.

WOMEN’S 400M IM (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 4:29.45, Stephanie Rice, 2008

‘A’ Cut – 4:37.14

‘B’ Cut – 4:43.06

Top 8: Bailey, 4:43.58 Sheridan, 4:44.18 Evans, 4:45.43 McMaster, 4:46.17 Gilmour, 4:47.44 McKeown, Kaylee, 4:47.63 McKeown, Taylor, 4:48.44 Zavadova (CZE), 4:50.10



The top 8 women played it safe this morning, doing just enough to get their names on the board to vie for the national title. Meg Bailey, who competes for Ohio State stateside, leads the charge with a casual 4:43.58, with Mikkayla Sheridan behind her in 4:44.18.

The 200m IM champion here, Blair Evans, is gunning for a double IM sweep, lurking as the 3rd seed in 4:45.43. Evans won the Western Australia title in January in 4:39.76, a mark which remains as the 6th fastest result in the world this season.

Don’t sleep on the McKeown sisters, however, as both Kaylee and Taylor McKeown have shown talent in this grueling event. Kaylee currently holds the 8th fastest time in the world with the 4:40.29 en route to taking the Queensland title.

MEN’S 50 FREE (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 21.19, Ashley Callus, 2009

‘A’ Cut – 21.77

‘B’ Cut – 22.47

Top 8: McEvoy, 21.87 Roberts, 22.23 Bell, 22.33 Magnussen, 22.37 (tie) Carwright, 22.37 (tie) Jones, 22.46 Abood, 22.49 Graham, 22.69



The 100m and 200m freestyle champion here, Kyle Chalmers, was originally listed as the 4th seeded swimmer with his time of 22.23, but the 19-year-old opted out of racing this morning. Additionally, 50m fly medalist and a viable contender in this event, Brayden McCarthy, was disqualified, most likely for a false start.

Of the remaining competitors, the fastest 100m freestyler ever in a textile suit, Cameron McEvoy, topped the field in an impressive sub-22 effort of 21.87. That ties McEvoy with Japanese sprinter Katsumi Nakamura for the 2nd fastest time in the world this season. As fast as that was, it’s eye-opening that it still didn’t yet clear the stiff A standard of 21.77 set by Swimming Australia.

Veteran James Roberts, a member of the Australian men’s 4x100m freestyle relay in Budapest, is sitting pretty as the 2nd seed in 22.23, while 20-year-old Grayson Bell is ready to race in 3rd with 22.33.

James Magnussen and Jack Cartwright are also right in the mix seeded 4th and 5th in the exact same time, 22.37.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 23.84, Cate Campbell , 2016

, 2016 ‘A’ Cut – 24.59

‘B’ Cut – 25.18

Top 8: Campbell, Cate, 24.19 Jack, 24.76 Campbell, Bronte, 24.86 Elmslie, 25.23 Ramsden, 25.37 Barratt, 25.41 Broadbridge, 25.53 Horwood, 25.69



Half of the top 8 of the women’s 50m freestyle are teenagers, as Shayna Jack (19), Natasha Ramsden (17), Kara Broadbridge (15) and Jemima Horwood (16) will all be swimming lights out tonight in an attempt to dethrone the top seed, Cate Campbell.

C1 scorched the pool with a head-turning 24.19, just .06 ff of her season best set at the Queensland Championships. Her Chandler teammate and World Championships standout, Jack, was the next sub-25-second swimmer in 24.76, while sister Bronte Campbell was also in the 24-club in 24.86.

The Campbell sisters already finished 1-2 in the 100m free, with Bronte dipping under the 53-second threshold in that race for the first time in several years. With this being their last event, look for an absolute insane race tonight.

MEN’S 1500 FREE (SLOWEST HEATS)

Australian National Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001

‘A’ Cut – 14:59.32

‘B’ Cut – 15:12.79

The men’s 1500 freestyle results will be included in our finals recap once the fastest heat concludes.