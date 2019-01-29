Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M Honored by SEC

Courtesy: Southeastern Conference

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Kyle DeCoursey, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Kyle DeCoursey, a senior from Zionsville, Ind., won two individual events and was a part of a winning relay as Tennessee earned the dual meet win over No. 12 Georgia. DeCoursey posted a B-cut time as he won the 50 free (19.91). He also touched the wall first in the 200 free (1:37.68) and was a part of the first-place 400 free relay (2:56.25/44.08).

Men’s Diver of the Week

Anton Down-Jenkins, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins, a freshman from Wellington, New Zealand, swept the springboard events against Wingate, UNC Wilmington and Queens. He recorded a final score of 342.68 in the 1-meter and a final score of 431.78 in the 3-meter.

Men’s Freshman of the Week

Andrew Abruzzo, Georgia

Georgia’s Andrew Abruzzo, a freshman from Plymouth Meeting, Pa., recorded two individual wins against No. 9 Tennessee. Abruzzo posted a B-cut time in the 500 free (4:22.96) and touched the wall first in the 200 IM (1:47.87). He was also runner-up in the 1000 free (9:08.06).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Erika Brown, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Erika Brown, a junior from Charlotte, N.C., registered NCAA B-cut times in three individual wins and was a part of a winning relay in the win over No. 12 Georgia. Brown claimed the top spot in the 50 free (21.87), the 100 free (49.05) and the 100 fly (52.22). She was also a member of the first-place 400 free relay (3:18.31).

Women’s Diver of the Week

Haley Allen, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Haley Allen, a junior from Midland, Texas, won both springboard events in the wins over Houston and Vanderbilt. Allen placed first in both the 1-meter dive (312.83) and the 3-meter dive (339.83) in the last home meet of the season.

Women’s Co-Freshmen of the Week

Emily Hetzer, Auburn and Emma Carlton, Texas A&M

Auburn’s Emily Hetzer, a freshman from Haymarket, Va., swept the distance events in No. 7 Auburn’s win over No. 8 Florida. Hetzer won the 1000 free in a time of 9:48.32, her second-fastest 1000 free of the season. She also won the 500 free in 4:48.96, almost three seconds ahead of second place.

Texas A&M’s Emma Carlton, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash., posted two individual wins and was a part of two winning relays in the wins over Houston and Vanderbilt. Carlton won the 50-yard freestyle (22.39) and the 100-yard butterfly (54.46), earning her first individual wins during her rookie campaign. She was also part of the first-place 400-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.