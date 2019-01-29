G Ryan Talks About Depression, Anxiety in Athletes Connected Video

Former University of Michigan swimmer G Ryan addressed their personal struggles with depression and anxiety in a new video from Michigan’s Athletes Connected mental health program.

Ryan, who finished their collegiate eligibility last spring, talks about the impact Michigan’s Athletes Connected program (and other resources) had on their mental health during their collegiate years. You can watch the rougly-four-minute video above.

Ryan is a non-binary person who prefers the pronouns “they” and “them,” but competed on the women’s team at Michigan. In the video, Ryan talks about their struggles with depression and anxiety even before beginning their college years at Michigan. Ryan runs through a number of programs that helped with mental health throughout their college career.

Mental health is an issue that more and more high-level athletes are coming forward about. We’ve covered Michigan’s Athletes Connected program as its grown, aiming to increase awareness of mental health issues and help student-athletes take care of their own mental health. The program has long had distinct ties to the swimming & diving program, and Ryan is the latest Michigan swimmer to appear in connection to the program.