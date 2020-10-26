Auboeck Obliterates Austrian 400 Free Record & ISL Record In Budapest

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

Felix Auboeck crushed the Austrian record in the 400 short course meter free today while winning a key ISL victory for the New York Breakers.

The 23-year-old Auboeck went 3:37.48 in the final individual event Monday. That took almost two and a half seconds off the old Austrian national mark of 3:39.82 set by Dominik Koll back in 2008.

Heading into this fall’s International Swimming League season, Auboeck’s career-best time was a 3:43.42 set at Short Course Worlds in 2016. Auboeck was due for a drop, though, as his long course time had improved to 3:44.1 over that span and converted to a much faster short course time, even as his short course yards time in the 500 free dropped precipitously over that same span.

In the ISL season opener last weekend, Auboeck went 3:41.39 to smash two seconds off his best. Today’s swim completed six seconds worth of time drops across two swims within a ten-day span.

Auboeck’s time is also an ISL record, breaking the 3:38.30 set by Elijah Winnington last season. He’s the fastest in the ISL this season by almost two seconds.

Auboeck should now rank as the 22nd-fastest performer of all-time in the event, based on USA Swimming’s database.