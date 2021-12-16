Auboeck, Djakovic Wreak National Record Havoc In 400 Free

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

In addition to a handful of national records that bit the dust during day 1 prelims of these 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships, we saw the first final tonight also bring new best times.

Among them was the newly-minted world champion Felix Auboeck of Austria. The former University of Michigan Wolverine captured the title here in Abu Dhabi in a mark of 3:35.90. That represented the only sub-3:36 time of the field, with Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys next in line in 3:36.23.

Rounding out the top 3 was Swiss teenager Antonio Djakovic. Djakovic rocked a bronze with a final result of 3:36.83, a monster new lifetime best.

For Auboeck, the NCAA champion’s personal best and national record entering this meet stood at the 3:37.48 he produced as a New York Breaker during season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL). Tonight, however, Auboeck slashed more than a second off of that previous outing to wrangle up gold here for Austria.

Auboeck took 400m free silver at this year’s European Championships but tonight’s result marks his first-ever elite international title.

As for Djakovic, he overtook the previous Swiss standard of 3:39.86 Dominik Meichtry established way back in 2009.

Djakovic’s personal best entering this meet sat at the 3:40.09 he logged just last month. As such, his 3:36.83 tonight obliterated what he previously produced on his way to securing his first senior international elite title.